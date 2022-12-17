Delhi Live Updates: Aftab Poonawaala lawyers allege ‘pressure’ during bail hearing

Delhi News Live Updates, December 17: Hearing a bail plea filed by Aftab Poonawala on Saturday morning, a Delhi court said that it had received information that the bail plea was not moved by the accused. “The bail application was filed erroneously and there was no communication between his lawyers. An email was sent on December 16,” Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said. Meanwhile, Poonawala’s lawyers alleged that there was external “pressure” in the case. The bail plea was filed at Delhi’s Saket court just a day after forensic reports confirmed that some of the bones recovered by police from the Mehrauli forest area last month belong to Shraddha Walkar.
A fire broke out at Phoenix Hospital in New Delhi’s Greater Kailash around 9.00 a.m on Saturday morning. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the spot soon after and the blaze was extinguished. No casualties have been reported so far.
The Delhi police Friday arrested a teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, for allegedly assaulting a Class V student with scissors, chopping her hair and pushing her off a balcony in the first floor of the Prathamik Vidyalaya in Model Basti. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an action-taken report from District Magistrate New Delhi on the incident. The injured girl is undergoing treatment at Bara Hindu Rao hospital. A case has been registered under IPC section 307, the police added.
Delhiites woke up to a cold Saturday morning as the minimum temperature in the city settled at six degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 91 per cent, according to the meteorological department. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the air quality index stood at 290 at 9.10 am.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (PTI)
The bail plea of Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar will shortly be heard by a Delhi court.
A Delhi court is likely to hear After Poonawala's bail plea on Saturday. The bail plea was filed at Delhi's Saket court just a day after forensic reports confirmed that some of the bones recovered by police from the Mehrauli forest area last month belong to Shraddha Walkar.
