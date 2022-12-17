scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022
Delhi Live Updates: Aftab Poonawaala lawyers allege ‘pressure’ during bail hearing

Delhi News Live Updates: Five fire tenders were dispatched to the spot and it has been brought under control.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 17, 2022 10:44:32 am
Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed 27-year-old Walkar at their rented apartment in the Chhattarpur Pahadi area in May.

A fire broke out at Phoenix Hospital in New Delhi’s Greater Kailash around 9.00 a.m on Saturday morning. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the spot soon after and the blaze was extinguished. No casualties have been reported so far.

Delhi Live Updates: Fire breaks out at Phoenix hospital in GK; court likely to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea today

10:44 (IST)17 Dec 2022
Aftab Poonawaala lawyers allege ‘pressure’ during bail hearing

Hearing a bail plea filed by Aftab Poonawala on Saturday morning, a Delhi court said that it had received information that the bail plea was not moved by the accused. “The bail application was filed erroneously and there was no communication between his lawyers. An email was sent on December 16,” Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said. Meanwhile, Poonawala’s lawyers alleged that there was external “pressure” in the case. The bail plea was filed at Delhi’s Saket court just a day after forensic reports confirmed that some of the bones recovered by police from the Mehrauli forest area last month belong to Shraddha Walkar.

10:24 (IST)17 Dec 2022
Minimum temperature in Delhi settles at 6 deg C

Delhiites woke up to a cold Saturday morning as the minimum temperature in the city settled at six degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 91 per cent, according to the meteorological department. Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the air quality index stood at 290 at 9.10 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (PTI)

10:18 (IST)17 Dec 2022
Delhi court to hear Poonawala bail plea soon

The bail plea of Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar will shortly be heard by a Delhi court.

10:16 (IST)17 Dec 2022
‘We could have lost her’: Family in shock after girl is thrown off first floor by teacher

The Delhi police Friday arrested a teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, for assaulting a student with scissors, chopping her hair and pushing her off a balcony in the first floor of the Prathamik Vidyalaya in Model Basti. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an action-taken report from District Magistrate New Delhi on the incident. The injured girl is undergoing treatment at Bara Hindu Rao hospital. A case has been registered under IPC section 307, the police added. Read more. 

10:08 (IST)17 Dec 2022
Court likely to hear Aftab Poonawala’s bail plea today

A Delhi court is likely to hear After Poonawala’s bail plea on Saturday. The bail plea was filed at Delhi’s Saket court just a day after forensic reports confirmed that some of the bones recovered by police from the Mehrauli forest area last month belong to Shraddha Walkar. Poonawala’s lawyer said that the bail plea was moved considering the fact that the investigation against Poonawala had concluded and that his custody was not required.

10:08 (IST)17 Dec 2022
Fire breaks out at Phoenix hospital in GK

A fire broke out around 9 a.m in Phoenix Hospital in Greater Kailash around 9.00 a.m. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the spot and it has been brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

10:08 (IST)17 Dec 2022
Good morning!

Welcome to our live blog. Follow this space for the latest updates from the National Capital. 

While the road from the direction of Munirka is brightly lit, parts of the opposite side that leads towards Dhaula Kuan, do not have street lights. Express

2012 Delhi gangrape: Police presence strong near Mahipalpur flyover where the woman was dumped, spot remains dimly lit

A nondescript spot on NH-8 near the Mahipalpur flyover is where the 23-year-old who was gangraped and assaulted was dumped along with her friend 10 years ago. The stretch of road close to the spot remains poorly lit at night, illuminated mostly by headlights of oncoming traffic and lights on the Mahipalpur flyover. But, not far from the spot, police presence is strong.

In 2012, the woman and her friend had boarded a private bus from Munirka and she was gangraped in the vehicle. According to accounts reproduced in a Supreme Court judgment from 2017, they were thrown out of the bus opposite one of the hotels near the flyover.

25% rise in rape cases in Delhi between 2020, 2021

Ten years after the December 2012 gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old woman, Delhi has become the most “unsafe” metropolitan city in India – over 39 cases of ‘crimes against women’ were recorded in the city every day in 2021, as per data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released earlier this year.

NCRB data also showed that women aged between 18 and 30 are the most vulnerable in Delhi – in more than 1,250 cases of rape registered last year, over 900 women were in this age group. Rape cases also saw a 25% increase in 2021 as compared to 2020 which saw 1,000 cases.

