Delhi Live Updates: Aftab Poonawaala lawyers allege ‘pressure’ during bail hearing

Delhi News Live Updates, December 17: Hearing a bail plea filed by Aftab Poonawala on Saturday morning, a Delhi court said that it had received information that the bail plea was not moved by the accused. “The bail application was filed erroneously and there was no communication between his lawyers. An email was sent on December 16,” Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said. Meanwhile, Poonawala’s lawyers alleged that there was external “pressure” in the case. The bail plea was filed at Delhi’s Saket court just a day after forensic reports confirmed that some of the bones recovered by police from the Mehrauli forest area last month belong to Shraddha Walkar.

A fire broke out at Phoenix Hospital in New Delhi’s Greater Kailash around 9.00 a.m on Saturday morning. Five fire tenders were dispatched to the spot soon after and the blaze was extinguished. No casualties have been reported so far.

The Delhi police Friday arrested a teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, for allegedly assaulting a Class V student with scissors, chopping her hair and pushing her off a balcony in the first floor of the Prathamik Vidyalaya in Model Basti. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought an action-taken report from District Magistrate New Delhi on the incident. The injured girl is undergoing treatment at Bara Hindu Rao hospital. A case has been registered under IPC section 307, the police added.