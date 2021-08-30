Delhi LIVE News Updates: Capital records 31 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

With these children having been away from school since March 2020 without a single day of offline school activities, parents of those in government and municipal corporation schools are eager for classes to resume soon. (File photo)

Seven year-old Jyoti Kumari and her group of friends play in a park close to their homes in Zamrudpur on Saturday afternoon, running up and down the stairs of the slide.

Jyoti leaves for tuition classes at 3 pm every day, except Sundays. While schools in Delhi are set to open for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, and it has been recommended that they also be reopened for classes 6 to 8 from September 8, there is no word so far on plans for younger children like Jyoti.

“After reviewing the situation in the two phases, the Directorate of Education may take the decision of opening the schools for primary and pre-primary classes in the third phase,” state the recommendations of a committee formed to look into the matter.

With these children having been away from school since March 2020 without a single day of offline school activities, parents of those in government and municipal corporation schools are eager for classes to resume soon.