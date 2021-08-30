Delhi LIVE News Updates: Capital records 31 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

For the nineteenth time on Sunday since the second wave hit Delhi, zero Covid-related deaths were recorded in the city with 31 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 percent. While the daily case tally continues to dip, preparations for the anticipated third wave are taking place. For the past week, the single-day case tally has not exceeded 50. So far, Delhi has seen 25, 080 deaths and the case fatality rate is now at 1.74 percent, government data says. Meanwhile, the number of active cases also came down to 392 on Sunday.
The Delhi government is conducting its seventh serosurvey to estimate the percentage of the population exposed to SARS-CoV2 after the deadly second wave. The seropositivity rate of the samples collected during the second half of March was 74.7 percent.
Meanwhile, light rainfall is expected to continue this week till September 2 with a possibility of thundershowers on September 3. The maximum temperature over the coming week is likely to range from 33 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to range from 25 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius.
In other news, around 40 projects have been given the approval to transplant trees for the Delhi government’s tree transplantation policy that makes transplantation mandatory for projects that will replace trees.
