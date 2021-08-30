scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
Delhi LIVE News Updates: Capital records 31 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi LIVE news updates today: So far, Delhi has seen 25, 080 deaths and the case fatality rate is now at 1.74 percent, government data says. Meanwhile, the number of active cases came down to 392 on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 30, 2021 9:23:52 am
Delhi LIVE News Updates: Capital records 31 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deathsVisitors seen at a zoo in New Delhi. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

For the nineteenth time on Sunday since the second wave hit Delhi, zero Covid-related deaths were recorded in the city with 31 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 percent. While the daily case tally continues to dip, preparations for the anticipated third wave are taking place. For the past week, the single-day case tally has not exceeded 50. So far, Delhi has seen 25, 080 deaths and the case fatality rate is now at 1.74 percent, government data says. Meanwhile, the number of active cases also came down to 392 on Sunday.

The Delhi government is conducting its seventh serosurvey to estimate the percentage of the population exposed to SARS-CoV2 after the deadly second wave. The seropositivity rate of the samples collected during the second half of March was 74.7 percent.

Meanwhile, light rainfall is expected to continue this week till September 2 with a possibility of thundershowers on September 3. The maximum temperature over the coming week is likely to range from 33 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to range from 25 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius.

In other news, around 40 projects have been given the approval to transplant trees for the Delhi government’s tree transplantation policy that makes transplantation mandatory for projects that will replace trees.

Delhi LIVE news updates: Delhi records 31 new Covid cases with zero deaths; Light rainfall expected this week; Delhi govt conducting its seventh sero survey; Follow this space for the latest updates.

09:23 (IST)30 Aug 2021
Delhi records 31 fresh Covid cases and zero deaths

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 31 fresh Covid cases and zero deaths, according to the government news bulletin. The case positivity rate is at 0.04 percent and currently, there are 393 active cases.  

Delhi LIVE updates: Delhi govt to add 7,000 beds to its hospitals; Light rainfall to continue this week With these children having been away from school since March 2020 without a single day of offline school activities, parents of those in government and municipal corporation schools are eager for classes to resume soon. (File photo)

Delhi: Resume classes for the youngest lot, say parents of primary school children

Seven year-old Jyoti Kumari and her group of friends play in a park close to their homes in Zamrudpur on Saturday afternoon, running up and down the stairs of the slide.

Jyoti leaves for tuition classes at 3 pm every day, except Sundays. While schools in Delhi are set to open for classes 9 to 12 from September 1, and it has been recommended that they also be reopened for classes 6 to 8 from September 8, there is no word so far on plans for younger children like Jyoti.

“After reviewing the situation in the two phases, the Directorate of Education may take the decision of opening the schools for primary and pre-primary classes in the third phase,” state the recommendations of a committee formed to look into the matter.

With these children having been away from school since March 2020 without a single day of offline school activities, parents of those in government and municipal corporation schools are eager for classes to resume soon.

