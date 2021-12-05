Delhi Live News: 15 suspected Omicron patients admitted to Delhi’s LNJP hospital

Delhi Live News: Fifteen suspected patients of Omicron, who flew in the national capital from “at risk” countries are admitted to the Delhi government’s LNJP hospital, news agency PTI reported.

Of these, nine are confirmed coronavirus patients, while six have symptoms like sore throat, fever and history of contact with patients. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and the results will take four or five days, the official said. On Friday, the number of patients stood at 12. “The three new patients are from the UK,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 51 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent on Saturday. No death due to the infection has been reported, according to data shared by the health department. With the new cases, the cumulative tally of cases has increased to 14,41,295 in the national capital, while over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far, the data stated.

In other news, the India Meteorological Department has predicted light rain today. The AQI is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday and Monday as well, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.