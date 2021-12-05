Delhi Live News: 15 suspected Omicron patients admitted to Delhi’s LNJP hospital

Delhi Live News: Fifteen suspected patients of Omicron, who flew in the national capital from “at risk” countries are admitted to the Delhi government’s LNJP hospital, news agency PTI reported.
Of these, nine are confirmed coronavirus patients, while six have symptoms like sore throat, fever and history of contact with patients. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and the results will take four or five days, the official said. On Friday, the number of patients stood at 12. “The three new patients are from the UK,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 51 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent on Saturday. No death due to the infection has been reported, according to data shared by the health department. With the new cases, the cumulative tally of cases has increased to 14,41,295 in the national capital, while over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far, the data stated.
Cloudy skies, light rain and thundershowers are on the radar for Delhi on Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) is likely to be in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System’s forecast. It is “likely to improve and reach the poor category” on Monday, the forecast informed. The AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday as well. AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, while AQI in the 301-400 range is considered ‘very poor’. Read More
A 19-year-old member of a gang led by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a firing incident on November 17 at the office of a property dealer in the Narela area in a bid to extort Rs 1 crore from him. The accused has been identified as Naveen Sindhu and he was arrested by a team led by inspector Satender Mohan and ACP (ISC) Umesh Barthwal on November 26, said the police.
“A case was registered where the complainant alleged that on November 17 around 12.15 am, his employee received an audio clip where the caller introduced himself as a member of Sampat Nehra's gang and demanded Rs 1 crore,” a senior police officer said. (ENS)
Flagging unequal admission opportunities to Delhi University for students of different boards, a panel constituted to examine admission related issues there has recommended that admissions to the university be carried out through a Common Entrance Test, conducted either by the university through an internal arrangement or through an external agency. Within the five boards with the highest admissions till the second list — CBSE, Kerala board, Haryana board, CISCE, and Rajasthan board — there is significant variation in acceptance rates. Read More
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to former Star India CEO, Peter Mukerjea in the INX media money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. In May 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister in the then UPA government. The ED later lodged a money laundering case in the matter. Read More
When 18-year-old Himalakshee Saikia found that her final board-year result was 90.75%, she felt her Delhi University North Campus dreams slip away from her. She had completed her higher secondary education from North Lakhimpur College under the Assam state board and had received her result in late July. The CBSE results had been declared a day before and she remembers how demotivated she felt when she heard about the record high results that students across the country had scored. (Read Sukrita Baruah's report)