Sunday, December 05, 2021
Delhi Live News: 15 suspected Omicron patients admitted to Delhi’s LNJP hospital

Delhi Air Quality Index Latest Updates, Delhi Pollution Live, New Covid-19 Omicron Variant News Live: The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rain today. However, the AQI is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 5, 2021 10:48:27 am
A health worker conducts a Covid-19 tests in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Fifteen suspected patients of Omicron, who flew in the national capital from “at risk” countries are admitted to the Delhi government’s LNJP hospital, news agency PTI reported.

Of these, nine are confirmed coronavirus patients, while six have symptoms like sore throat, fever and history of contact with patients. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and the results will take four or five days, the official said. On Friday, the number of patients stood at 12. “The three new patients are from the UK,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 51 fresh Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent on Saturday. No death due to the infection has been reported, according to data shared by the health department. With the new cases, the cumulative tally of cases has increased to 14,41,295 in the national capital, while over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far, the data stated.

In other news, the India Meteorological Department has predicted light rain today. The AQI is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday and Monday as well, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Delhi News Live Updates: 51 Covid-10 cases, 0 deaths on Saturday; 15 passengers from 'at risk' countries in Lok Nayak Hospital, 9 have Covid-19; air quality to remain 'very poor' today; Follow this space for latest news:

10:48 (IST)05 Dec 2021
IMD predicts light rain in evening, AQI to remain in ‘very poor’ category

Cloudy skies, light rain and thundershowers are on the radar for Delhi on Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) is likely to be in the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday, going by the Air Quality Early Warning System’s forecast. It is “likely to improve and reach the poor category” on Monday, the forecast informed. The AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday as well. AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, while AQI in the 301-400 range is considered ‘very poor’. Read More

10:06 (IST)05 Dec 2021
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's associate held

A 19-year-old member of a gang led by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a firing incident on November 17 at the office of a property dealer in the Narela area in a bid to extort Rs 1 crore from him.  The accused has been identified as Naveen Sindhu and he was arrested by a team led by inspector Satender Mohan and ACP (ISC) Umesh Barthwal on November 26, said the police. 

“A case was registered where the complainant alleged that on November 17 around 12.15 am, his employee received an audio clip where the caller introduced himself as a member of Sampat Nehra's gang and demanded Rs 1 crore,” a senior police officer said. (ENS)

09:48 (IST)05 Dec 2021
DU panel flags unequal undergrad admission opportunities

Flagging unequal admission opportunities to Delhi University for students of different boards, a panel constituted to examine admission related issues there has recommended that admissions to the university be carried out through a Common Entrance Test, conducted either by the university through an internal arrangement or through an external agency. Within the five boards with the highest admissions till the second list — CBSE, Kerala board, Haryana board, CISCE, and Rajasthan board — there is significant variation in acceptance rates. Read More

09:24 (IST)05 Dec 2021
INX media case: Peter Mukerjea gets bail

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to former Star India CEO, Peter Mukerjea in the INX media money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate. In May 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister in the then UPA government. The ED later lodged a money laundering case in the matter. Read More

09:08 (IST)05 Dec 2021
Assam to Noida — two students spells out challenges posed by high cut-offs

When 18-year-old Himalakshee Saikia found that her final board-year result was 90.75%, she felt her Delhi University North Campus dreams slip away from her. She had completed her higher secondary education from North Lakhimpur College under the Assam state board and had received her result in late July. The CBSE results had been declared a day before and she remembers how demotivated she felt when she heard about the record high results that students across the country had scored. (Read Sukrita Baruah's report)

Students revise before going in for their exams, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Vaccination push to oxygen availability: Delhi Police’s plan to tackle Omicron

Amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Delhi Police has directed its personnel and their family members to get fully vaccinated, revive the Covid-19 health monitoring cells headed by inspector-rank officials, and ensure availability of oxygen cylinders and life-saving medicines.

In an order issued on December 2, Special CP (Welfare) Shalini Singh instructed all 15 police districts and other units to be fully prepared to face any exigency related to Omicron through their respective Covid-19 nodal officers. “The force has been asked to ensure preparedness of Covid care centres, availability of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, life-saving medicines, hospital beds, ambulances, sanitisers, masks, gloves, PPE kits and other essential items,” it states.

