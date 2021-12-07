Delhi BJP asks mayors to conduct survey, crack down on liquor shops operating illegally

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has written to mayors of municipal corporations and asked them to conduct a survey to ensure that no liquor shop is allowed to operate in violation of municipal or master plan guidelines.

“It has been brought to my knowledge by residents welfare associations from across the city that liquor shops and bars are being opened in non-conforming areas like mixed land use streets, in residential areas, in close vicinity to schools and religious places and rural areas where the opening of liquor shops is not permitted, not only under municipal guidelines but the Delhi Master Plan 2021 guidelines as well,” he said in the letter.

Also read | No lockdown plan in Delhi, CM says prepared

“As you are aware not even meat or tobacco shops can be opened within 200 metres of a school or religious place but the opening of many such new liquor shops has been reported from dozens of places, including Sita Ram Bazar in Old Delhi, Karol Bagh, Uttam Nagar, Mustafabad, Krishna Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Rajouri Garden etc,” the letter said.

The letter from Gupta further said that from Chattarpur to Najafgarh, Gandhi Nagar to Ghazipur and Chandni Chowk to Narela, there are dozens of shops opening up in non-confirming areas or properties already booked for unauthorised construction or nonpayment of conversion fees.

As per the new excise policy, 849 liquor vends with walk-in facilities, where people can choose the brand of their choice akin to malls, are to be opened to offer the consumer a better alcohol buying experience.

While the total number of liquor vends — 849 — will remain the same as earlier, the shops have been redistributed to have an equal distribution across the city to discourage bootlegging. The city has been divided into 32 zones comprising 280 wards. Each ward will have around three liquor vends.