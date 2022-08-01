Liquor shops in Delhi remain shut or have low stocks as government gives them one more month

Updated: August 1, 2022 5:46:27 pm
Liquor shops in Delhi either remained shut or had low stocks on Monday as the government gave them a month more to clear stocks and smooth their transition from private businesses to state-run ones.
While shops had cleared most of their stocks over the weekend, as confusion persisted since their licences expired on Sunday, some stayed open but their shelves were mostly bare.
“I went to two liquor shops near my house in the afternoon. While one was shut, the other had downed half of its shutter and its shelves were mostly bare. In any case, over the past few days only one or two brands of liquor have been available. It is a complete mess,” said Raghav Singh, 34, a resident of Jangpura Extension.
The liquor vend at Sarita Vihar was shut.
Subscriber Only Stories
A new policy that came into force in November 2021 had marked the exit of the government from the liquor business. However, implementation challenges wherein licensees started to exit the market followed by corruption allegations had the Delhi government hot under the collar, forcing it to bring back the old policy for at least six months.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Saturday that all private shops in the capital city would be shut and that government liquor vends would be brought back.The government late on Sunday passed the order to extend the existing licences for a month, till August 31 for the transition to take effect. This awaits the lieutenant governor’s approval, said sources.
Meanwhile, a government notification issued late on Sunday said licences of country liquor shops (L-3/L-33 licences) will be extended for two months (August 1-September 30) on a pro rata basis.
On Monday, officials in his office said that the lieutenant governor had granted permission to private licensees to continue selling liquor for another month, after receiving the government’s proposal.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward
Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Latest News
Explained: What the law says on protecting children against corporal punishment?
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul dilemma: Will he, won’t he?
Angelina Jolie is a proud mother as daughter Zahara gets admission in college. See picture
Bengaluru: Citizens oppose move to keep Cubbon Park open till 11 pm for tennis club
‘I go through this roller coaster of feelings every day’: Anushka Sharma on being a mother
Mira Kapoor’s ‘maskne is back’; know more about the mask-induced skin condition
Ishaan Khatter to appear on Koffee with Karan 7, will Karan Johar ask him about Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor?
NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad
‘Pure Joy’: England women’s football team gatecrash manager’s post-win press conference
Girl beheads minor niece in Rajasthan; cops say ‘was not behaving normally’ for 2 days
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar: ‘I know he is around, especially at nights, if it’s raining, or his favourite book falls…’
IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner