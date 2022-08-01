scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 01, 2022

Liquor shops in Delhi remain shut or have low stocks as government gives them one more month

While shops had cleared most of their stocks over the weekend, some stayed open but their shelves were mostly bare.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2022 5:46:27 pm
Restaurants at Connaught Place in Delhi have bar closed signs outside.

Liquor shops in Delhi either remained shut or had low stocks on Monday as the government gave them a month more to clear stocks and smooth their transition from private businesses to state-run ones.

While shops had cleared most of their stocks over the weekend, as confusion persisted since their licences expired on Sunday, some stayed open but their shelves were mostly bare.

“I went to two liquor shops near my house in the afternoon. While one was shut, the other had downed half of its shutter and its shelves were mostly bare. In any case, over the past few days only one or two brands of liquor have been available. It is a complete mess,” said Raghav Singh, 34, a resident of Jangpura Extension.

The liquor vend at Sarita Vihar was shut.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...Premium
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can’t do without N...
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Global bright spot or the one-eyed king: Making sense o...
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...Premium
‘This government uses bulldozers on the ground and bulldozes us inside Pa...
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisisPremium
Explained: India’s unique jobs crisis

A new policy that came into force in November 2021 had marked the exit of the government from the liquor business. However, implementation challenges wherein licensees started to exit the market followed by corruption allegations had the Delhi government hot under the collar, forcing it to bring back the old policy for at least six months.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Saturday that all private shops in the capital city would be shut and that government liquor vends would be brought back.The government late on Sunday passed the order to extend the existing licences for a month, till August 31 for the transition to take effect. This awaits the lieutenant governor’s approval, said sources.

Meanwhile, a government notification issued late on Sunday said licences of country liquor shops (L-3/L-33 licences) will be extended for two months (August 1-September 30) on a pro rata basis.

More from Delhi

On Monday, officials in his office said that the lieutenant governor had granted permission to private licensees to continue selling liquor for another month, after receiving the government’s proposal.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 01-08-2022 at 05:45:59 pm

Most Popular

1

Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’

2

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

3

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

4

The Queer phenomena called Meena Kumari

5

'I have a strong association with Jharkhand': Rasika Dugal on her home state's rich cultural heritage, landscape

Featured Stories

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
August 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Bill To Curb Press
Explained: What the law says on protecting children against corporal puni...
Explained: What the law says on protecting children against corporal puni...
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul dilemma: Will he, won't he?
Road to 2024 | Congress’s eternal Rahul dilemma: Will he, won't he?
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish
NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

NTR’s daughter Uma Maheshwari found dead in Hyderabad

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Explained: 3 reasons why GST collections continue to surge

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

Aamir Khan reacts to 'boycott Bollywood, Laal Singh Chaddha' trends: 'Please watch my films'

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

After setback from Ahmedabad court, Teesta moves Gujarat HC for bail

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

At BJP meeting in Bihar, a grudging realisation: can't do without Nitish

Premium
Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Partha Chatterjee in jail

Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Mutiny brews in Telangana Congress, high command urged to step in

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

Commit an act of terrorism, you will pay the cost: TN Governor

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return
Explained

ITR filing deadline is over: What to do if you did not file your return

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?
Explained

What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which ED has held Sanjay Raut?

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 01: Latest News
Advertisement