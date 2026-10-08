CJP’s anti-CEC stir: Delhi Police asks government to shut liquor vends for 2 days

In a letter to the Delhi Government, the police has requested the Excise department to ask liquor vendors to keep their shops closed on Friday and Saturday. (Express file photo)

The Delhi Police has requested the Delhi Government to keep liquor vends closed on October 9 and 10, citing the possibility of law-and-order issues arising during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) protest at Jantar Mantar against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.

In a letter to the Delhi Government, the police has requested the Excise department to ask liquor vendors to keep their shops closed on Friday and Saturday. Sources said the Delhi Police cited possible law-and-order concerns arising from the protest demanding the resignation of the CEC.

The CJP and AISA have jointly called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. Several opposition political parties are also expected to join the protest on Saturday.