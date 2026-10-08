CJP’s anti-CEC stir: Delhi Police asks government to shut liquor vends for 2 days

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The Delhi Police has requested the Delhi Government to keep liquor vends closed on October 9 and 10, citing the possibility of law-and-order issues arising during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) protest at Jantar Mantar against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday.
In a letter to the Delhi Government, the police has requested the Excise department to ask liquor vendors to keep their shops closed on Friday and Saturday. Sources said the Delhi Police cited possible law-and-order concerns arising from the protest demanding the resignation of the CEC.
The CJP and AISA have jointly called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. Several opposition political parties are also expected to join the protest on Saturday.
However, the Delhi Police has not granted permission for the stir at Jantar Mantar, stating that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed and that no gathering will be allowed.
In view of the protest, the police have made elaborate security arrangements, with multi-layered barricades put up on roads leading to Jantar Mantar and Parliament. The intelligence unit of the Delhi Police has anticipated a gathering of more than 50,000 people from Delhi and its surrounding states. However, the police plan is to prevent protesters from entering New Delhi or coming close to Jantar Mantar.
Meanwhile, in one of the largest deployments of central forces for law-and-order duties in the Capital during a protest, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made 221 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces — around 23,000 personnel — available to the Delhi Police from October 8 to 12.
For the deployment, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies are being brought in from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. The additional forces will help the Delhi Police manage the protests, secure key government buildings and maintain law and order in central Delhi, officers said.
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