Delhi: Liquor sale records a jump of 35% before Diwali

Liquor sale in the national capital recorded a 35 per cent rise during the two days before Diwali, which was on Monday, officials said.

According to a senior excise officer, the average sale on a usual day is around 11 lakh to 12.5 lakh bottles. But as Diwali was a dry day, a total of 15 lakh and 20 lakh liquor bottles were sold on the two days preceding Diwali, he said Tuesday.

The excise department of Delhi saw a sale of 35 lakh liquor bottles this weekend, he said.

To stop bootlegging and illegal sale of adulterated liquor, the excise department’s enforcement teams and Delhi police kept a close watch on restaurants, clubs and bars. Multiple raids were conducted at restaurants and bars such as ‘Raftar’ in Punjabi Bagh, ‘Blinque’ at Rajouri Garden and others.

Further, the excise department also busted a racket indulging in the illegal preparation, storing, and selling of adulterated liquor. Four persons were arrested in three different cases for illegal supply of adulterated and mixed liquor. Over 200 foreign liquor bottles were seized during surprise raids, officials said.