scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Delhi: Liquor sale records a jump of 35% before Diwali

According to a senior excise officer, a total of 15 lakh and 20 lakh liquor bottles were sold on the two days preceding Diwali.

The excise department of Delhi saw a sale of 35 lakh liquor bottles this weekend. (Representational Photo)

Liquor sale in the national capital recorded a 35 per cent rise during the two days before Diwali, which was on Monday, officials said.

According to a senior excise officer, the average sale on a usual day is around 11 lakh to 12.5 lakh bottles. But as Diwali was a dry day, a total of 15 lakh and 20 lakh liquor bottles were sold on the two days preceding Diwali, he said Tuesday.

The excise department of Delhi saw a sale of 35 lakh liquor bottles this weekend, he said.

To stop bootlegging and illegal sale of adulterated liquor, the excise department’s enforcement teams and Delhi police kept a close watch on restaurants, clubs and bars. Multiple raids were conducted at restaurants and bars such as ‘Raftar’ in Punjabi Bagh, ‘Blinque’ at Rajouri Garden and others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi JinpingPremium
A reign with no reins: China of, by and for Xi Jinping
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flightPremium
The heaviness of rockets, why it matters in space flight
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...Premium
2 days after it opened, Assam ‘Miya Museum’ sealed, CM Sarma ...
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rishi Sunak’ or ‘Cyclone ...
More from Delhi

Further, the excise department also busted a racket indulging in the illegal preparation, storing, and selling of adulterated liquor. Four persons were arrested in three different cases for illegal supply of adulterated and mixed liquor. Over 200 foreign liquor bottles were seized during surprise raids, officials said.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 10:00:34 am
Next Story

Can a woman have two uteri? Can she bear children from both?

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 26: Latest News
Advertisement