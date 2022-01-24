Delhi to have only three ‘dry days’ this year

The Delhi government, in an official notification on Monday, stated that the city will have only three “dry days” this year. As a part of its new liquor policy, the government has reduced the number of “dry days” from 21 to three.

Now, the shutters of bars and pubs across the city will only be closed on Republic Day, Gandhi Jayanti and Independence Day.

“In pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as “Dry Day” in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all the licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022. Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from the above three dry days, the Government may declare any other day in the year as Dry Day from time to time,” read the order issued by Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Anand Kumar Tiwari.

It added, “The licensees shall not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes effected in the above list. The restriction of sale on liquor on dry days mentioned above shall not apply to the service of liquor to residents in case of hotels having L-15 license. All the licensees shall exhibit this order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises. The business premises of a licensee shall be kept closed on dry day.”

The new excise policy has also stated that the legal age for drinking will be lowered from 25 to 21. However, a formal notification in that regard is yet to be issued.