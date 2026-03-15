Delhi liquor policy ‘scam’: HC Chief Justice rejects Kejriwal’s request to transfer CBI petition

On March 11, Kejriwal and other AAP leaders had written to the Delhi HC Chief Justice seeking a transfer of the case. (File image)

Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya has rejected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s representation, requesting for a transfer of the revision petition filed by the CBI against the discharge of the accused in the alleged liquor “scam” from the Bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to “any other appropriate Bench” of the court.

In the communication through the Registrar General’s office, that is from the administrative side of the court, it is learnt that CJ Upadhyaya “did not find any reason” to transfer the petition as requested by Kejriwal and other accused.

CJ Upadhyaya noted in the communication dated March 13, “The petition is assigned to the Hon’ble judge as per the current roster. Any call of recusal has to be taken by the Hon’ble judge. I, however, do not find any reason to transfer the petition by passing an order on the administrative side.”