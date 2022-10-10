Delhi liquor policy probe: CBI arrests Hyderabad businessman

The CBI has arrested a businessman in Hyderabad in connection with its probe into the Delhi liquor policy. Sources said Abhishek Boinapally was called for questioning in Hyderabad on Sunday and placed under arrest after he refused to cooperate with the agency.

Boinapally is allegedly an associate of Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a Karnataka resident accused of moving money on behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) publicity in-charge Vijay Nair, officers said. The latter was the first accused to be arrested in the case by the CBI. The agency has booked 15 people, including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

According to the CBI FIR, “Praveen Kumar Rai, Director, MHA… has also forwarded a letter of L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena alleging irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy… Manish Sisodia, deputy CM; Arava Gopi Krishna, then commissioner (excise); Anand Tiwari, then deputy commissioner (excise); and Pankaj Bhatnagar, assistant commissioner (excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender.”

The FIR said that reliable sources revealed that Vijay Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company; Manoj Rai, ex-employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, owner of Brindco Spirits; and Sameer Mahendru, owner of Indospirit, were actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy.

“Source further revealed that some of the L-1 licence holders are issuing credit notes to retail vendors with an ab-initio intention to divert the funds as undue pecuniary advantage to public servants… they are showing false entries in their books of accounts to keep their record straight. Source further revealed that Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, Gurgaon; Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey are close associates of Manish Sisodia and are actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licencees to accused public servants,” it said.

The FIR went on to say that the source further revealed that Mahendru transferred Rs one crore to the account of Radha Industries, managed by Dinesh Arora, and that Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant through Vijay Nair. It added that a person named Arjun Pandey collected an amount of about Rs 2 to 4 crore from Mahendru on behalf of Nair.

“Source has further informed that Mahadev Liquors, a proprietorship firm, was granted L-1 licence. Sunny Marwah is the authorised signatory of the firm. He is also a director in companies/firms being managed by the family of the late Ponty Chadha. Source has informed that Sunny Marwah is in close contact with accused public servants and has been regularly giving undue pecuniary advantage to them,” the CBI’s FIR alleged.