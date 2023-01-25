Delhi liquor policy case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 76.54 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 76.54 crore in connection with its money laundering probe into the Delhi liquor policy case.

The attached assets include residential properties worth Rs 35 crore in Jor Bagh, New Delhi, owned by Sameer and Geetika Mahandru; residential premises of Rs 7.68 crore in Magnolias, Gurugram, owned by Amit Arora; residential premises of Rs 1.77 crore in Crescent Bay, Parel, Mumbai, owned by Vijay Nair; assets of Rs 3.18 crore of ‘Chica’, ‘La Roca’, ‘Unplugged Courtyard’, all restaurants owned by Dinesh Arora; land parcel worth Rs 2.25 crore in Vattinagulapalle, Hyderabad, owned by Arun Pillai; 50 vehicles worth Rs 10.23 crore owned by Indospirit Group, and bank balance/fixed deposits/financial instruments worth Rs 14.39 crore.

All those whose assets have been attached are accused in the case.

“Investigation by ED revealed that acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 led to the loss of at least Rs 2,873 crore to the govt exchequer. Proceeds of crime generated by the activities relating to the scheduled offence u/s 7 of PC Act, 2018 and 120 B of IPC, to the tune of Rs 76.54 crore has been traced so far and have been attached,” the ED said in a statement.

To date, the ED has conducted searches at multiple locations across the country, including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai, in the case.

“After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion of POC has been unearthed. Six accused namely, Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahandru, Amit Arora, Sarath Reddy, Benoy Babu and Abhishek Boinpally have been arrested. All are currently in judicial custody. Two prosecution complaints have been filed and cognisance of the offence has also been taken by the Hon’ble Special Court, PMLA,” the ED statement said.

The ED had earlier told the court that the liquor policy drafted by the Arvind Kejriwal government was blatantly flouted by those who got licences as manufacturers had cross holdings in distribution companies and the latter had holdings in retail vends. The basic aim of the policy was to not create a monopoly, which ED has disclosed, was scuttled for alleged bribes. The ED has estimated that bribes to the tune of Rs 100 crore have been paid in the case.