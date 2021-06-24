Delhi: Liquor outlet served notice over violation of social distancing norms

The Delhi Excise Department has initiated action to cancel the license of a liquor shop over violation of social distancing norms, according to an official order.

According to the June 22 order, a show cause notice has been served to a liquor outlet run by the Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd. (DCCWS) in Roshana Road, saying the department “deems it fit to suspend” its licence.

The violation goes against the orders of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), it said. The DCCWS has been directed to appear before the department on June 30 with a written submission and documents.

The store holds an L-6 license. It is granted Indian liquor/beer outlets run by undertakings of the Delhi government such as DCCWS. According to the latest available figures with the department, there were 381 L6 license holders in the city in 2018-19.

Liquor stores in Delhi reopened on June 7. According to amended excise rules notified by the Delhi government, any “company or society owned by any state government or its undertaking” shall not be granted license to operate wholesale trade, retail trade at the zonal level and super premium vends.