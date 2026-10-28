Delhi rolls out liquor booking app, AAP threatens city-wide protest

Now, Delhi residents can book their favourite bottle of liquor from the comfort of their homes.
The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), one of the four corporations authorised to operate government-run liquor retail outlets in the Capital, has developed an app called ‘Delhi Liquor Booking’, allowing people to book liquor online, an official said on Wednesday.
The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, has criticised the move, calling it “anti-people”, and threatened to launch a city-wide protest demanding the withdrawal of the scheme.
How does it work?
Under the scheme, users can book liquor online from 208 retail outlets operated by the DSIIDC.
It, however, doesn’t offer home delivery. Customers can book liquor bottles online but must visit the selected outlet to collect their orders within 48 hours, the official said.
The scheme has been introduced with the aim of reducing long queues outside liquor shops and bringing greater transparency to the payment process.
Delhi has around 700 government-run liquor shops. The other three corporations operating these outlets are the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and the Delhi Consumers’ Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS).
Why AAP is against move
AAP Delhi convenor Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded that the government withdraw the scheme within 24 hours, failing which the party would launch a mass agitation.
In a post on X, he wrote: “Rekha Gupta is concerned about sharabis waiting in queues at liquor shops. She is not concerned about sick, elderly people in hospital queues. She is not concerned about women waiting for pink cards in queues, nor is she sad for one-third of Delhi (waiting) in queues due to vote deletions in SIR.”
“We will not let BJP continue this anti-people liquor scheme,” he added.