Delhi rolls out liquor booking app, AAP threatens city-wide protest

Now, Delhi residents can book their favourite bottle of liquor from the comfort of their homes.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), one of the four corporations authorised to operate government-run liquor retail outlets in the Capital, has developed an app called ‘Delhi Liquor Booking’, allowing people to book liquor online, an official said on Wednesday.

The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, has criticised the move, calling it “anti-people”, and threatened to launch a city-wide protest demanding the withdrawal of the scheme.

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How does it work?

Under the scheme, users can book liquor online from 208 retail outlets operated by the DSIIDC.