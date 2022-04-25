Delhi likely to record maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius

Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The possibility of thunder and lightning is also on the forecast on account of a western disturbance.

The western disturbance is also likely to bring light, isolated or scattered rainfall to the Western Himalayan region, and dust storms or thunderstorms over Punjab and Haryana on Monday, according to the IMD forecast.

The mercury is set to rise further this week, with heatwave conditions in the forecast from April 28 to May 1. The maximum temperature could settle at around 44 degrees Celsius over these four days, the IMD forecast indicates. The forecast also states that a gradual rise in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of Northwest India in the next three to four days.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 39.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature recorded early on Monday was 22.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is also set to increase over the week, and could rise to around 25 degrees on April 30.

While another feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 28 onwards, there is no rainfall predicted for Delhi.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday was 261, in the ‘poor’ category, with PM10 as the main pollutant. A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Sunday indicates that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Monday and Tuesday, with PM10 and dust as the main pollutants.