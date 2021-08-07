Delhi likely to receive rains today after dry spell for four days

Delhi is finally expected to receive rains on Saturday after most parts remained dry for the last four days.

The India Meteorological Department update at 10.15 am stated that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to occur over parts of South, Southeast, East, Northeast and Central Delhi in the next two hours.

Follow Live Updates | Southwest Monsoon to remain active over east, northeast and central India over next week, says IMD

Showers are also expected in Greater Noida, Noida and Ghaziabad.

IMD predicts a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Light rains are expected till Monday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Saturday was 81 per cent. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 36.7 degrees Celsius, a departure of 3 degrees from the normal.

In 24 hours from 8.30 am on Friday, the Safdarjung, Palam, Lodi Road and Ridge stations had recorded no rainfall. The Aya Nagar station, however, saw around 1.6 mm of rainfall during the same time period.

Between June 1 and August 6, the national capital has received 412 mm of rainfall — an excess of 31% from the normal of around 313.8 mm. In terms of the district-wise distribution of rainfall for the same time period, the East, Northeast and South Delhi have seen rainfall lower than normal figures, while Central Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, Southwest Delhi and West Delhi have seen excess showers.