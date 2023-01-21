Delhi likely to receive rainfall from January 24 to 27

Delhi is likely to receive rainfall from January 24 to 27 with a western disturbance affecting northwest India.

An active western disturbance is set to affect the western Himalayan region from January 21 to 27 and the plains of northwest India from January 23 to 27, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on Friday.

Rainfall or thunderstorms are likely to commence over the plains of northwest India from the night of January 23 in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan, the IMD forecast said. The peak activity is likely to be from January 24 to 26.

For Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, the forecast is for light, isolated rainfall on January 23, and light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain or thundershowers from January 24 to 27. Strong surface winds of around 30 to 40 kmph are also likely to prevail over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and 24.

While a western disturbance lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, another active western disturbance is likely to move eastwards and will “intensify along with high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea” over northwest India from January 23 to 27, going by an IMD update issued on Saturday.

Western disturbances are storms that originate in the Mediterranean region and bring winter rain to northwest India.

Delhi has seen a dry spell all through November and December with a 100% deficit in rainfall for these months. In January so far, the city has only received traces of rainfall, keeping the deficit at 100%.

With the cold wave having abated, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 6.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 23.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal for this time of the year. Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 22 or 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could range from 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.