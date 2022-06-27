Delhi likely to have rainfall from tomorrow

Delhi is likely to have rainfall from June 28 to July 3, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There will be partly cloudy skies with possibility of thunder Monday and the maximum temperature is likely to be 40 degree Celsius, similar to the 40.6 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday at the Safdarjung weather observatory. The minimum temperature recorded early Monday was 29.8 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the long period average for this time of the year. The maximum temperature recorded in the city Sunday was in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh with 42.4 degrees.

Humidity continues to remain high with relative humidity standing at 62% at 8.30 am Monday.

Very light rainfall is forecast for Tuesday, while light rainfall or thundershowers are likely from June 29 to July 3.

The maximum temperature over northwest India is likely to fall by three to four degrees over the next four to five days, according to an IMD bulletin issued Monday. In Delhi, the maximum temperature is likely to fall to around 35 degrees Celsius on June 30, and the minimum temperature could dip to around 25 degrees by July 1.

The IMD forecast indicates that a fresh spell of “enhanced rainfall activity” is likely over northwest India from June 28. Due to an east-west trough over north India and moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Jammu and Kashmir and western Rajasthan on June 30. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand from June 27 to 30, and Himachal Pradesh on June 29 and 30.

So far this month, Delhi has recorded 24.5 mm of rainfall, 59% short of the normal amount of 59.5 mm till June 27.