Delhi: Light rainfall to continue this week

Light rainfall remains on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi-NCR on Sunday as well as the coming week.

Sunday is likely to see cloudy skies with light rainfall, a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius and a minimum of 26 degree Celsius. The IMD’s seven-day forecast suggests that light rainfall is likely to persist through the week till Sept 2, with the possibility of thundershowers on Sept 3.

On Saturday, the IMD forecast had predicted light rainfall. While the observatory at the Ridge recorded 22.2 mm of rainfall on Saturday and the one on Lodi Road recorded traces, other stations, including Safdarjung, which provides representative figures for the city, remained dry.

An IMD update on Saturday said the monsoon trough, an elongated low-pressure area, at mean sea-level passes through Delhi, Ferozepur and Gwalior. This is likely to bring light to moderate scattered rainfall over parts of Northwest India from Aug 28 to Aug 31.

The maximum temperature over the coming week is likely to range from 33 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to range from 25 degree Celsius to 27 degree Celsius.

At 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, relative humidity stood at 83%, while the temperature was 29 degree Celsius.