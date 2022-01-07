Delhi: Light rainfall, cloudy skies predicted today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies and light rainfall in New Delhi on Friday.

The IMD has also forecasted a rainy weekend for Delhi, with a western disturbance likely to bring light to moderate rainfall over the national capital on Saturday. The possibility of light rainfall remains on the forecast for Sunday as well.

On Friday, the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 13 degrees Celsius, and the maximum could be 19 degrees Celsius. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded was 13.5 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature over the past 24 hours was 21.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal.

The minimum temperature is, however, likely to dip to around 7 degrees Celsius by January 12, the IMD forecast indicates. The maximum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 18 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the average AQI stood at 258 on Thursday, in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI has improved from ‘severe’ on January 2, and ‘very poor’ between January 3 to 5.

Most monitoring stations recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘moderate’ or ‘poor’ category at 9 am on Friday. At the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the AQI was 172, in the ‘moderate’ category. The monitoring stations at Chandni Chowk, Anand Vihar and Mandir Marg also recorded AQI in the ‘moderate’ category, while the stations at Sri Aurobindo Marg and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium registered AQI in the ‘poor’ category.