Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, on Wednesday. Baijal resigned citing personal reasons, sources said. He served a tenure of five years and five months.

The 1969-batch IAS officer, who was appointed to the post in December 2016, earlier served as DDA vice-chairperson and Union Home Secretary during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He had also headed public sector companies including Prasar Bharati and Indian Airlines. Baijal had also served as secretary, Urban Development, from where he retired in 2006. The Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission, to improve infrastructure and basic services in urban areas, was spearheaded by him.

He also served as a member of the Advisory Group for Integrated Development of Power, Coal, and Renewable Energy chaired by SP Prabhu, currently Minister of Railways.

Baijal had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a bunch of governance-related issues. The biggest face-off happened when Kejriwal and his Cabinet of ministers held a dharna at the L-G office alleging that IAS officers posted with the state government were not cooperating with elected officials. One of the main issues was the installation of CCTV cameras across the city.