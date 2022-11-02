scorecardresearch
Delhi: LHMC withdraws bouncers, marshals from hospital campus

The bouncers and marshals were hired to ensure the safety and security of the doctors and the hospital

The Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated SSK & KSC Hospitals has temporarily suspended the services of marshals and bouncers from the hospital. The bouncers and marshals were hired to ensure the safety and security of the doctors and the hospital.
The order issued by deputy director Dr V K Sharma on October 31 said that the services will be terminated with immediate effect.

“I am directed to refer to the subject cited above and to inform that the services of marshals/bouncer are temporarily suspended in Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospital, therefore, the services of marshals may be withdrawn with immediate effect till further order,” he added.

According to official sources, the move came following instructions from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had visited the hospital recently to review its functioning.

