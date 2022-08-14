Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena regularises 187 MCD sanitation workers

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has regularised 187 Swachhta Sainiks working as daily wagers with the civic body. Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena Saturday handed over the regularisation letters to the 187 sanitation workers engaged from 1998 to 2000 during an event organised at the Aruna Asaf Ali Auditorium.

Apart from this, Saxena also flagged off the Tiranga Rally to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence. Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Special Officer of MCD Ashwani Kumar and Commissioner of MCD Gyanesh Bharti were present on the occasion.

My tributes to “Swachchata Sainiks” on #AzadiKaAmritMahotsov. pic.twitter.com/CHWtOm7r8W — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) August 13, 2022

Addressing the event, Saxena said it is a historic day as India is just days away from completing 75 years of Independence. He said he still remembers he had assured the sanitation workers on June 14, when a cleanliness drive was launched by the MCD all over Delhi, that their problems would be resolved.

“The wait of almost 22 years is over as 187 Swachhta Sainiks are being regularised today. In future, the MCD would regularise the remaining daily wagers/substitutes sanitation workers against the vacant posts in a phased manner,” he said.

He said that the role of Swachhta Sainiks is most important towards achieving the goal of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014. It is our responsibility to take care of the welfare of the sanitation soldiers, he added.

Saxena said the MCD had prepared a policy regarding the regularisation of sanitation workers in 1978. It was decided the MCD will regularise the sanitation workers in a phased manner. As per the policy, temporary sanitation workers were regularised in 1978, 1982, 1988, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, and in 2016.

After the trifurcation of MCD, 13,124 temporary sanitation workers were regularised by all three corporations. In continuation to this, 187 more daily wagers/substitutes engaged between 1998 to 2000, are being regularised, he said.