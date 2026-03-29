Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu visits Connaught Place, discusses key civic issues with public

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday visited Connaught Place and discussed civic issues with the public in what officials described as an “informal and impromptu” outreach exercise, part of a series of similar engagements across the city.

The LG continued his direct engagement with people in informal settings “and interacted at length with people from diverse backgrounds, especially professionals and the youth,” a spokesperson from the LG House said.

His visit began at Keventers, where he picked up a milkshake and engaged with the public. The spokesperson said that the LG also took note of sanitation and traffic conditions in the area while speaking to visitors who had travelled from different parts of the city.