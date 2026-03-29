Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu visits Connaught Place, discusses key civic issues with public

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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Sunday visited Connaught Place and discussed civic issues with the public in what officials described as an “informal and impromptu” outreach exercise, part of a series of similar engagements across the city.
The LG continued his direct engagement with people in informal settings “and interacted at length with people from diverse backgrounds, especially professionals and the youth,” a spokesperson from the LG House said.
His visit began at Keventers, where he picked up a milkshake and engaged with the public. The spokesperson said that the LG also took note of sanitation and traffic conditions in the area while speaking to visitors who had travelled from different parts of the city.
From there, he walked over to the famous Jain Chawal Wale, where he queued up and interacted with customers while having a meal.
“He also asked for solutions to various issues, telling the people that experience had taught him that governance had to be people centric and solutions to people’s issues had to come from people themselves, “ the spokesperson said. Sandhu also reiterated that governance should follow a ‘bottom-up’ approach rather than a ‘top-down’ outlook.
In a post shared on X earlier this week, Sandhu had also highlighted similar interactions, including meetings with residents in Vasant Vihar and Chittaranjan Park, where he discussed issues ranging from healthcare and law and order to urban challenges such as traffic and pollution.
Similar visits have also taken place in areas including North Delhi’s Model Town and around the Red Fort. “A ride back home on the ever-reliable Delhi Metro Rail! Had nice interactions with fellow Delhi residents along the way,” he posted on X earlier this month.
On Saturday, Sandhu had also interacted with people in South Delhi’s Vasant Vihar. “A constructive & engaging interaction with the RWA (Resident Welfare Association) of Vasant Vihar on key issues concerning the area. Encouraged by their commitment to offer practical, solution-oriented suggestions and to actively partner in ensuring cooperation among all residents for effective implementation,” the LG wrote about his Vasant Vihar visit on his X account.
On March 27, Sandhu made an unannounced visit to North Delhi’s Model Town, an area he is familiar with from his days as Delhi University student. During the visit, he walked through the neighbourhood, stopping to enjoy local street food such as chaat and bhalla, while recalling memories from his student years. He also interacted with residents in the market.
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