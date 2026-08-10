LG orders rotation of long-serving officials, tells Delhi govt to redraw list of sensitive departments

Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu has directed that officials posted at the same post for extended periods be transferred, and that the list of sensitive departments be redrawn, officials said on Sunday.

This comes two days after the government effected an administrative reshuffle involving 16 IAS and DANICS officers, making changes across the Urban Development, Finance, Environment, Education, Food Safety and Transport departments.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also recently pushed for a systematic rotation of officials, particularly those who have remained in the same department or assignment for long periods. Officials had told The Indian Express last month that the Delhi government is planning a major administrative reshuffle, with around 60-70% of cadre and ex-cadre officials likely to be transferred. These officials and staffers “have been working in a ‘comfort zone’ for over five years” in their departments, sources had said.