Delhi L-G suspends govt official who challenged his “compulsory retirement”

A Delhi government officer, who had challenged his compulsory retirement for “acts of omission and commission” with regard to his official duties, was suspended on L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena’s orders for alleged corruption.

In what L-G House officials said was “a strong message” to government officials against tolerance for irregularities and corruption, Saxena has dismissed Harish Bajaj, a DASS Grade I official, from service for “fraudulently registering” 57 sale and purchase deeds of parcels of land under the jurisdiction of the government and gram sabha in favour of private persons.

“Bajaj allegedly illegally registered 106 instruments with malafide intentions and financial quid pro quo in violation of rules, regulations and instructions issued by the Revenue Department. Of the 106 instruments, 57 were in relation to government or gram sabha lands,” an L-G House official said.

Disposing a case of appeal filed by Bajaj against a government order to the effect that he had “compulsorily retired” him from service in 2020 for acts of commission and omission on his part, the L-G observed that the “penalty of compulsorily retirement” is grossly disproportionate for him.

In reference to the L-G’s observations in the matter, an official said that Bajaj, Deputy Secretary (Labour), was found liable to be held responsible for “gross dereliction in discharge of his duties and responsibilities” as well as proven misconduct.

“The L-G observed that the ends of justice would be met by imposing an appropriate major penalty, and, therefore, proposed to enhance the penalty to ‘dismissal from service’,” the official said, adding that Bajaj, in his appeal to the L-G, who is the appellant authority in such matters, had not denied having registered the said lands.

“In support of his misconduct, omission/commission, he had contended that the sub-registrar performs his duties under the provisions of Registration Act 1908. As per Rule 42, the sub-registrar has nothing to do with ‘title of land’ and that a sub-registrar is under no obligation to verify the title of property before registering it,” the official also said.

However, according to the official, the L-G ruled that Bajaj’s arguments were “misleading” and he had “blatantly disregarded government orders and circulars” in the registration of 57 instruments pertaining to government land “without even obtaining the status report of the land from the competent authority”.