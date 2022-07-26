scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Delhi LG suspends 6 MCD officials for negligence, financial irregularities

The LG also gave sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute a sub-registrar for illegally regularising at least 50 unauthorised constructions in Karol Bagh zone.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 4:47:39 pm
delhi LG, indian expressThe LG also gave his nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute a sub-registrar for illegally regularising at least 50 unauthorised constructions in Karol Bagh zone. (File Photo)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena Tuesday suspended six officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for alleged “gross negligence”, “abusing official position” and receiving “illegal gratification”, said officials.

They added that the LG is taking neutral and similar action even against Delhi government and DDA officials who are found to be involved in financial and administrative irregularities.

According to official sources in the LG House, following Saxena’s directions, the MCD Commissioner suspended six officials posted in the engineering and administrative departments — Superintendent Engineer A S Yadav, Administrative Officer Manish Kumar, Deputy Controller of Accounts Anju Bhutani, Zonal Inspector Vijay Kumar, Junior Engineer (Narela) Sankhya Mishra and Assistant Engineer (Narela) Sriniwas.

Officials said Yadav was suspended for financial irregularities in the sanitary landfill site in Bhalswa, Manish Kumar and Vijay Kumar were suspended for delaying the processing of papers for mutation of properties in south zone. Meanwhile, Anju Bhutani was suspended for some irregularities in a pension case, Sriniwas and Sankhya Mishra were suspended for reportedly failing to prevent the construction of an unauthorised building which recently led to the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Bakuli village, Alipur where about five persons died and several others were injured.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

The LG also gave his nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute a sub-registrar for illegally regularising at least 50 unauthorised constructions in Karol Bagh zone.

The official, Raj Pal, was posted as sub-registrar-III at Asaf Ali Road. Officials said that he registered unauthorised properties without putting the requisite stamp of “unauthorised construction” on the sale deeds. Between July 21, 2015 to September 26, 2018, he registered 50 such properties.

Pal also registered ‘commercial’ and ‘residential’ properties in Karol Bagh zone “in lieu of illegal gratification and thus causing loss to the government”, said sources. The District Magistrate (Central) and Principal Secretary (Revenue) have also recommended CBI investigation against the sub-registrar.

More from Delhi

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
In Kerala backfire, Cong open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp

In Kerala backfire, Cong open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
C Raja Mohan writes

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy

Premium
Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions
Explained

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

Ancient rocks hold clues to how Earth can sustain life

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement