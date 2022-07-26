Delhi LG suspends 6 MCD officials for negligence, financial irregularities

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena Tuesday suspended six officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for alleged “gross negligence”, “abusing official position” and receiving “illegal gratification”, said officials.

They added that the LG is taking neutral and similar action even against Delhi government and DDA officials who are found to be involved in financial and administrative irregularities.

According to official sources in the LG House, following Saxena’s directions, the MCD Commissioner suspended six officials posted in the engineering and administrative departments — Superintendent Engineer A S Yadav, Administrative Officer Manish Kumar, Deputy Controller of Accounts Anju Bhutani, Zonal Inspector Vijay Kumar, Junior Engineer (Narela) Sankhya Mishra and Assistant Engineer (Narela) Sriniwas.

Officials said Yadav was suspended for financial irregularities in the sanitary landfill site in Bhalswa, Manish Kumar and Vijay Kumar were suspended for delaying the processing of papers for mutation of properties in south zone. Meanwhile, Anju Bhutani was suspended for some irregularities in a pension case, Sriniwas and Sankhya Mishra were suspended for reportedly failing to prevent the construction of an unauthorised building which recently led to the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Bakuli village, Alipur where about five persons died and several others were injured.

The LG also gave his nod to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute a sub-registrar for illegally regularising at least 50 unauthorised constructions in Karol Bagh zone.

The official, Raj Pal, was posted as sub-registrar-III at Asaf Ali Road. Officials said that he registered unauthorised properties without putting the requisite stamp of “unauthorised construction” on the sale deeds. Between July 21, 2015 to September 26, 2018, he registered 50 such properties.

Pal also registered ‘commercial’ and ‘residential’ properties in Karol Bagh zone “in lieu of illegal gratification and thus causing loss to the government”, said sources. The District Magistrate (Central) and Principal Secretary (Revenue) have also recommended CBI investigation against the sub-registrar.