Delhi LG asks top cop to file FIR against ex-Congress MLA who ‘made fake voter ID cards’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to register an FIR against former Congress MLA from Sultanpur Majra Jai Kishan for allegedly providing fake voter ID cards by “interfering with the fair electoral process” to get undue “electoral gains”, said officials.

Saxena’s directions came after the Lokayukta’s order asking the LG to initiate criminal proceedings against the former Congress MLA.

Official sources in the LG Office said prima facie Kishan was found to have indulged in preparing bogus voter identity cards at his own residential address for undue benefits.

“After examination and consideration of the report submitted by the Lokayukta recommending criminal action against Jai Kishan, the LG directed the Vigilance Department to issue necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner for registering an FIR against him under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other appropriate statutes,” the sources said.

The Lokayukta had issued the order to the LG on April 24, following which he had sought a detailed report from the vigilance department. Sources said that a copy of the report has also been forwarded to the Chief Electoral Officer.