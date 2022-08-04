scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Delhi LG asks top cop to file FIR against ex-Congress MLA who ‘made fake voter ID cards’

Saxena’s directions came after the Lokayukta's order asking the LG to initiate criminal proceedings against former Congress MLA from Sultanpur Majra Jai Kishan.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 3:37:19 pm
Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor, Ram Niwas Goel, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsLieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to register an FIR against former Congress MLA from Sultanpur Majra Jai Kishan for allegedly providing fake voter ID cards by “interfering with the fair electoral process” to get undue “electoral gains”, said officials.

Saxena’s directions came after the Lokayukta’s order asking the LG to initiate criminal proceedings against the former Congress MLA.

Official sources in the LG Office said prima facie Kishan was found to have indulged in preparing bogus voter identity cards at his own residential address for undue benefits.

“After examination and consideration of the report submitted by the Lokayukta recommending criminal action against Jai Kishan, the LG directed the Vigilance Department to issue necessary directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner for registering an FIR against him under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other appropriate statutes,” the sources said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

The Lokayukta had issued the order to the LG on April 24, following which he had sought a detailed report from the vigilance department. Sources said that a copy of the report has also been forwarded to the Chief Electoral Officer.

More from Delhi

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 03:37:19 pm

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

2

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

3

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

4

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

5

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Explained: What military drills is China conducting near Taiwan, what are...
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s ne...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
PV Sindhu and Hima Das in action
CWG Day 7 LIVE

PV Sindhu and Hima Das in action

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks
Explained

The military drills China is conducting near Taiwan, the risks

Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM Himanta Sarma

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

A ‘reversible’ form of death? Scientists revive cells in dead pigs’ organs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement