Delhi LG Sandhu visits Kalindi Kunj barrage to take stock of pollution in Yamuna

During the visit, experts highlighted that the froth formation is localised and largely linked to the structural and flow conditions at the Okhla barrage. Due to the slope at the barrage, water falls with force, creating turbulence and this agitation causes existing impurities in the water to turn into visible foam, they said.

As the Yamuna has developed pink froth, indicating pollution, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday visited the Kalindi Kunj barrage, accompanied by with senior officials to assess the situation. He emphasised the need for practical and sustainable solutions to prevent the formation of froth on the river.

“Visited the Kalindi Kunj Ghat along the Yamuna River, along with senior officials of concerned departments, to take a first-hand assessment of the current situation,” he posted on X.

The LG also said that he discussed the involvement of local and international experts from leading scientific institutions and organisations to help identify practical and sustainable measures going forward.