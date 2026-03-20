Delhi LG Sandhu visits Kalindi Kunj barrage to take stock of pollution in Yamuna

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As the Yamuna has developed pink froth, indicating pollution, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday visited the Kalindi Kunj barrage, accompanied by with senior officials to assess the situation. He emphasised the need for practical and sustainable solutions to prevent the formation of froth on the river.
“Visited the Kalindi Kunj Ghat along the Yamuna River, along with senior officials of concerned departments, to take a first-hand assessment of the current situation,” he posted on X.
The LG also said that he discussed the involvement of local and international experts from leading scientific institutions and organisations to help identify practical and sustainable measures going forward.
This comes a day after Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh visited the spot. Singh was accompanied by a team comprising environmental experts from IIT-Delhi, officials from the district administration, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and senior officers from the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) departments of both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
During the visit, experts highlighted that the froth formation is localised and largely linked to the structural and flow conditions at the Okhla barrage. Due to the slope at the barrage, water falls with force, creating turbulence and this agitation causes existing impurities in the water to turn into visible foam, they said.
“What we are seeing here is a localised phenomenon. The froth formation in this stretch is linked to specific technical conditions at the barrage. Our efforts to reduce pollution in the Yamuna are ongoing and continuous,” the minister had said.
Officials further explained that along with turbulence at the barrage, the presence of surfactants — largely from household detergents — contributes to the formation of froth. In addition, discharge from illegal dyeing units, waste from laundry clusters and dhobi ghats, as well as inflows from certain drains carrying untreated or partially treated wastewater, also add to the overall load.
Natural organic matter can further intensify the effect, particularly when river flow is low and pollutants become concentrated, they added.
The minister also directed DPCC officials to intensify monitoring and take immediate action against any sources found violating environmental norms, including illegal discharge points.
Highlighting the importance of inter-state coordination, Singh held discussions with Uttar Pradesh I&FC officials. “This is a shared responsibility. Stronger coordination and technical inputs will help us address such situations more effectively,” he said.
On Wednesday, at a meeting of the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DSDMA), attended by both LG Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, an in-principal approval was given to a Delhi Urban Flood Mitigation Plan with a proposed budget outlay of Rs 21,000 crore. The comprehensive plan focuses on strengthening drainage infrastructure, desilting of major drains, construction of additional stormwater channels, and real-time flood monitoring systems to significantly reduce the risk of urban flooding during monsoons.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram