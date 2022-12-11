scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute main accused in Sulli Deals case

The Delhi Police will now be able to prosecute Aumkareshwar Thakur, who had created the Sulli deals App and Sulli Deals Twitter handle.

thakur sulli dealsAumkareshwar Thakur, was arrested for allegedly creating a webpage where photos of hundreds of Muslim women were posted insinuating that they’re up for ‘auction’.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena Sunday granted the sanction to prosecute the main accused in the ‘Sulli Deals’ case, said officials. The accused, Aumkareshwar Thakur, was arrested in January from his house in Indore for allegedly creating a webpage where photos of hundreds of Muslim women were posted insinuating that they’re up for ‘auction’. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police registered a case against Thakur last year.

A Delhi court later granted him bail in March saying he’s a first-time offender and so “prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well-being and career”.

“The Lt. governor has granted sanction to prosecute the main accused, Aumkareshwar Thakur, in the Sulli Deals case under Section 196 of the CrPC. The Delhi Police will now be able to prosecute Thakur, who had created the Sulli deals App and Sulli Deals Twitter handle… with the aim of insulting Muslim women,” said a police source.

Thakur was also booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on charges of promoting enmity between different groups, and provision of the IT Act, among others.

The police source said the LG noted that a prima facie case was made against the accused and “therefore sanction is granted for prosecuting the accused for the commission of the offences”.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 03:12:39 pm
