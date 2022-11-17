scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Delhi LG nod to appoint investigative head in lokayukta

"Lokayukta, since its inception in Delhi, did not have a designated director (investigation), and the body mandated with looking into complaints of corruption by public functionaries, has been without an investigation in-charge," said a source.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi government, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsDelhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday cleared Lokayukta’s proposal for creating the director’s post for its investigation wing, along with other staff, aimed at its smooth and efficient functioning.

According to official sources, currently, the Delhi Lokayukta does not have any investigating agency and there is only one single officer posted as assistant director.

Besides the director’s post, the L-G has also cleared the proposal to create other posts with sufficient seniority to head the Ombudsman’s investigative wing. While clearing the Lokayukta’s annual report to be presented at the Assembly, the L-G had recently highlighted the issues pertaining to it, and advised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address them, they said.

“Lokayukta, in their successive reports, have been underlining that there are several hurdles and hindrances in its efficient functioning. Some of these were related to the independence of the Lokayukta. Due to lack of financial autonomy and sufficient staff, that is a sine-qua-non for its proper functioning,” said the officials.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:34:40 am
