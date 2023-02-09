Illuminate 1,406 dark spots in Delhi: L-G at women’s safety meet

Illuminate over 1,400 dark spots, increase the number of women personnel in the Delhi Police force and collaborate with labs in other states to reduce pendency in cases that require forensic analysis, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena told the government departments concerned Thursday.

The L-G’s directions were issued at the 18th Meeting of the task force on women safety in Delhi during which he said he would take up issues ranging from lack of fast track court rooms dedicated to hearing cases of crime against women and the replacement of existing street lights with LED bulbs with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Reviewing the status of Judges’ vacancy in fast track courts for women safety, the L-G was informed that 32 Judges had been appointed for these but there was an acute shortage of court rooms.

“The PWD informed the L-G that the matter related to construction of court rooms was pending with the state government since the year 2017-18, and no decision has been taken in this regard till now. Expressing concern over this delay, the L-G said that he will take up this issue with the Chief Minister so as to ensure completion of the projects at the earliest,” Raj Niwas stated.

On being informed that replacing the existing PWD street lights with new LED ones and integration of all street lights was pending with the Delhi government, the L-G, according to Raj Niwas, took exception of this “inordinate delay” and directed the PWD to expedite the work adding that he would flag this issue too with Kejriwal in their next review meeting.

“The LG emphasised upon the need of visible policing and issued instructions for enhancing police presence at all times in all localities of the capital, particularly on the dark spots and vulnerable stretches,” Raj Niwas added.

Reviewing the matter of illumination of dark spots, the MCD informed the L-G that 1,406 dark spots were yet to be illuminated, in reaction to which Saxena directed the MCD to complete the work within a month.

“The L-G was informed by the Delhi Police that nearly 6,000 police personnel, including about 3,000 women, were expected to be appointed soon, and this, in turn, will ensure a larger police presence in the capital. The L-G reiterated the need to increase the percentage of women police personnel in the force,” it also stated.

For a comprehensive change in social mindset and basic approach of men towards women, Saxena stressed upon the need to augment campaigns of sensitising young and adolescent boys through gender workshops and suitably amended curricula by the education department and other agencies aimed at mitigating social mores and practices that “encourage objectification of women.”

The L-G added that he had issued instructions to the Forensics Science Laboratory (FSL), Delhi, to collaborate with FSL, Chandigarh and FSL, Gandhinagar to expedite disposal of cases.