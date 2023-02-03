L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena gives in-principle nod for Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s US trip; doubts raised over trip expenses

In what is expected to emerge as yet another flashpoint between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Raj Niwas, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given his in-principle nod for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to travel abroad on the basis of a “contradictory” proposal.

The ‘contradiction’ over who will bear the cost of the trip is likely to take centre stage amid the latest power tussle between both administrative entities over the issue of granting permission for teachers and academic staff from Delhi government schools to travel to Finland for training.

“LG VK Saxena has approved a foreign tour by Dy. CM Manish Sisodia, his secretary and secretary (Education) to the TESOL Education Convention to be organised in the City Portland, Oregon, US,” an LG House official said.

The proposal, however, is “contradictory”, according to LG House officials. The contradiction, officials said, lies in the fact that the education department’s proposal for the trip states that its cost will be borne by the organisers and there will be no financial liability upon the government. However, it also states that the expenses for Sisodia’s visit will be borne by the Delhi government’s general administration department (GAD).

“The LG agreed ‘in principle for the proposed visit, subject to requisite clearances and completion of other codal formalities’; the Department of Education had moved a proposal to this effect, which came to LG for approval after approval of the Dy. CM,” the official said.

“But it lacks clarity as to who will bear the expenses of Sisodia’s visit. While in one para, the department has noted that ‘all expenses of the visit by Hon’ble Dy. CM will be borne by the TESOL and there will be no financial liability on the government’, a subsequent para further says that, ‘all expenses of the visit by Hon’ble Dy. CM will be borne by the GAD, GNCTD’” the official added.

According to the official, despite noting that both these statements were contradictory to each other and it was not clear as to whether the Delhi government will bear the expenses for Sisodia’s visit or not, the L-G gave in-principle approval for the proposed visit.

This, however, was subject to the requisite clearances from the concerned central ministries as is the case with every foreign visit undertaken by any minister or officer of any state.

The development comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused L-G Saxena of repeatedly scuttling a proposal to send Delhi government school teachers and staff to Finland in March.

“At a time when other states are learning from Delhi and sending teachers abroad for training, the initiative has fallen prey to dirty politics in Delhi,” Kejriwal had said, referring to a similar programme for which teachers from Punjab are scheduled to travel to Singapore soon.