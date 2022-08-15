Delhi L-G dedicates 16 parks renamed in honour of unsung heroes of freedom struggle

August 15, 2022 6:28:05 pm
Sixteen parks in Delhi bearing the names of several unsung heroes of the freedom struggle were dedicated to the people of Delhi by Lt-Governor V K Saxena on the 75th Independence Day. At an event on Monday as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Saxena unveiled a plaque of ‘Lala Hardayal Park’ at Jasola and symbolically dedicated the remaining parks located across the city, officials said.
‘Lala Hardayal Park’ was earlier known as “District Park, Jasola”, they said.
DDA officials said District Park, R-Block, Greater Kailash-I has been renamed Asaf Ali Park; District Park, Sector-B, Vasant Kunj as Avadh Behari Park; District Park at Jasola as Lala Hardayal Park; District Park, Lok Vihar, Pitampura as Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon Park; and District Park, Sector-11, Dwarka as Swami Shraddhanand Park, among others.
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.
Subscriber Only Stories
A senior DDA official said these are prestigious parks of Delhi and are distributed throughout the physical expanse of the national capital. “A large number of people visit these parks every day… The idea of naming these parks after unsung heroes of the freedom struggle is to make the current and coming generations more aware of the contribution of the great people who sacrificed their lives to enable us to inherit an independent nation,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Latest News
Man arrested for ‘selling’ Chinese manjha in Outer Delhi
Starbucks alleges labor board misconduct in union elections at U.S. cafes
Inside the Alex Jones jury room: tensions, pizza and ‘lizard people’
Wondering what to do with National flags after I-Day? Contact the MCD
DigiYatra app beta rolled out in Delhi and Bengaluru airports for paperless travel
Drake unveils new face tattoo dedicated to his mother, check it out
Maharashtra: 75 war veterans from Apshinge ‘military village’ honoured
Sri Aurobindo’s 150th birth anniversary: A spiritual icon who first conceived of India as Vishwa Guru
Gurgaon: Four bouncers booked for assaulting Armyman, his two brothers after argument over playing song
In West Bengal, marine strandings of endangered horseshoe crabs are increasing
Maharashtra: Finance Minister Sitharaman’s visit to Pawar ‘bastion’ Baramati postponed till Sept
Ludhiana: I-Day bonanza for 3,600 sanitation workers as CM Mann hands over regularisation letters