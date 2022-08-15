scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

Delhi L-G dedicates 16 parks renamed in honour of unsung heroes of freedom struggle

At an event on Monday as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Saxena unveiled a plaque of ‘Lala Hardayal Park’ at Jasola and symbolically dedicated the remaining parks located across the city, officials said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 6:28:05 pm
Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena during a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in New Delhi, Aug 14, 2022. (PTI)

Sixteen parks in Delhi bearing the names of several unsung heroes of the freedom struggle were dedicated to the people of Delhi by Lt-Governor V K Saxena on the 75th Independence Day. At an event on Monday as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Saxena unveiled a plaque of ‘Lala Hardayal Park’ at Jasola and symbolically dedicated the remaining parks located across the city, officials said.

‘Lala Hardayal Park’ was earlier known as “District Park, Jasola”, they said.

DDA officials said District Park, R-Block, Greater Kailash-I has been renamed Asaf Ali Park; District Park, Sector-B, Vasant Kunj as Avadh Behari Park; District Park at Jasola as Lala Hardayal Park; District Park, Lok Vihar, Pitampura as Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon Park; and District Park, Sector-11, Dwarka as Swami Shraddhanand Park, among others.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

More from Delhi

A senior DDA official said these are prestigious parks of Delhi and are distributed throughout the physical expanse of the national capital. “A large number of people visit these parks every day… The idea of naming these parks after unsung heroes of the freedom struggle is to make the current and coming generations more aware of the contribution of the great people who sacrificed their lives to enable us to inherit an independent nation,” he said.

