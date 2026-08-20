Delhi LG, CM Rekha Gupta flag off 200 e-buses; launch 56 Ladies Special services

Delhi’s electric bus fleet crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with the induction of 200 new buses, as Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the buses at the Delhi University Sports Complex, officials said. With the latest induction, Delhi’s total bus fleet has reached around 6,800.
The government on Wednesday also launched 56 women-only e-bus services, which includes services connecting DU colleges.
Gupta said the expansion of electric buses and women-only services was aimed at making public transport cleaner, safer and more convenient.
“These initiatives would strengthen clean, green and sustainable public transport in the capital while also helping reduce vehicular pollution,” Sandhu said.
The 200 new e-buses comprise 88 12-metre electric buses and 112 nine-metre Delhi EV Connector (DEVI) buses, an official said. The government has set a target of expanding the fleet to around 14,000 buses by 2028-29, while converting all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses to electric vehicles.
The new buses were launched alongside a new Delhi-Karnal interstate electric bus service, dedicated Ladies Special services and a public EV charging station at DTC’s Rajghat Depot 1.
Officials said that 30 Ladies Special trips will operate on 15 high-demand routes, while 26 University Ladies Special (U-SPL) trips will run on 13 routes. The services will operate during morning and evening peak hours and connect major employment and educational hubs. The University services will help students commute to colleges including Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Shri Ram College, LSR, Gargi College, ARSD and Hansraj College.
The Ladies Special buses will have women police personnel and Home Guard marshals deployed on board and will be operated by women staff. Panic buttons installed in the buses have also been integrated with the Delhi Police’s 112 PCR emergency response system, an official said. The measures follow directions issued by the LG during review meetings on women’s safety held on June 3 and June 16.
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The latest additions come after 500 EV buses were added in February, 300 in March, 200 in April and 300 in July, according to the government.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More