Delhi LG, CM Rekha Gupta flag off 200 e-buses; launch 56 Ladies Special services

The latest additions come after 500 EV buses were added in February, 300 in March, 200 in April and 300 in July, according to the government.

Delhi’s electric bus fleet crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with the induction of 200 new buses, as Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the buses at the Delhi University Sports Complex, officials said. With the latest induction, Delhi’s total bus fleet has reached around 6,800.

The government on Wednesday also launched 56 women-only e-bus services, which includes services connecting DU colleges.

Gupta said the expansion of electric buses and women-only services was aimed at making public transport cleaner, safer and more convenient.

“These initiatives would strengthen clean, green and sustainable public transport in the capital while also helping reduce vehicular pollution,” Sandhu said.