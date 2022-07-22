Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt’s liquor policy, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under lens

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Friday recommended a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the new Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 for alleged procedural lapses in granting liquor licenses.

According to sources, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia allegedly made certain changes in the policy and gave undue benefits to the licensees on his behalf without informing the cabinet or taking the LG’s approval.

Hitting out at the allegations, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while defending his deputy, said: “I’ve known Sisodia for 22 years and I have never seen anyone as honest or as much of a deshbhakt as him.” Accusing the LG of making “false allegations”, Kejriwal added, “You arrested Satyendra Jain who was working in the health sector and now want to put Sisodia, who is making careers and lives of lakhs of children in Delhi, in jail.”

Sisodia, who is in-charge of the excise department, has allegedly allowed a “waiver of Rs 144.36 crore singularly to the liquor cartel, on the tendered license fee under the excuse of Covid-19 pandemic”. It has also been alleged that AAP may have used this money during the Punjab elections.

Besides this, allegations have also been made that “the excise department, on the directions of Sisodia, refunded the EMD amount to L-1 licensees who failed to obtain NOC from the airport authorities, revised the formula of calculation of rates of foreign liquor, and removed the levy of import pass fee at the rate of Rs 50 per case on beer, allowed to open more than two shops in each ward violating the design rules and no action against the liquor vendors for promoting liquor sale by use of hoardings and boardings”.

The Delhi excise department, without taking permission/approval from the LG, had extended the excise policy on pro rate license fee to L-1 and L-7VZ licensees, Saxena alleged.

According to sources, Saxena gave the recommendations to the CBI following a report (July 8) by the Chief Secretary which prima facie revealed violations under the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009, and the Delhi Excise Rules 2010, in addition to deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.

“These indicate substantively of financial quid pro quo at the top political level, wherein the minister in-charge of the excise department, Manish Sisodia, took major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified excise policy that had huge financial implications. He also extended undue financial favours to the liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded and thus caused huge losses to the ex-chequer,” the sources added.

The report by the Chief Secretary to the LG is in accordance with Rule 57 of the ToBR 1993, which mandates the former to flag any deviation from laid down procedures to the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister, the sources informed.

The AAP government’s excise policy, which was widely opposed by the Opposition, was introduced in the middle of the deadly Delta wave of the Covid-19 pandemic vide a Kejriwal-headed Cabinet. “It was done so with the sole aim of benefitting private liquor barons in lieu of financial benefits to individuals at the highest echelons of the government leading up to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia,” the sources said.

Official sources added that Sisodia made the changes in November-December after the implementation of the policy. According to the rules, whenever a change is being made in the policy after its implementation, it should be first placed before the Cabinet for approval by the CM and is then forwarded to the LG for a final approval for the amendment of these rules.

However, allegations have been made that Sisodia took all the decisions — like dry days, reducing licensee fees and giving relaxation to liquor licensees on grounds that they have been facing huge loss due to Covid lockdown — without even taking the Cabinet into confidence.

“Subsequently, in a hoodwinking hogwash, Sisodia got the Cabinet to take a decision authorising him to make minor changes within the overall framework of the policy. However, despite the cabinet decision being flagged by the then LG and a subsequent cabinet decision withdrawing its earlier decision of authorising Sisodia, the decisions under question continued to be brazenly implemented by the excise department,” the sources stated.

Sources said that CS Naresh Kumar, who was appointed in April, took notice of loopholes and raised questions. “When it became evident that the hoax would be called out, the illegal decisions taken in the past were attempted to be legalized by getting the stamp of a post facto Cabinet decision on 14.07.2022, which in itself, was in violation of the rules and procedures,” the sources added.

The sources further informed that an urgent meeting was held on July 14 at 2 pm with a notice reaching the Chief Secretary, who is also the ex-officio secretary to the cabinet at 9.32 am on the same day without circulating any cabinet Note. “It may be noted that this was in blatant violation of laid down provisions that enjoins a Cabinet Note and Agenda of the Cabinet reaching the Lt. Governor 48 hours before any meeting. This pre-requisite can only be relaxed in an eventuality that justifies an ‘urgent’ meeting. However, in this case, the Cabinet Note/Agenda were received by the LG Secretariat at 5 pm, well after the meeting had ended,” the sources added.

The sources said that any decision taken by the Cabinet involving a policy matter should be brought to the advance notice of the LG and should be implemented only after a subsequent approval. This meeting was convened to deliberate and decide upon a policy matter and was not of an urgent one, they added.

“Based on these facts, it is evident that the decisions were taken by the excise department without the approval of a competent authority, which is the Cabinet and subsequently the Lt Governor in such matters,” said a source. The source added: “It is expected that a probe by the CBI in the matter will unearth nefarious game being played at the cost of the people of Delhi and ascertain the quantum of kick-backs received by the Aam Aadmi Party government.”

A source also said that the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had recently conducted an inquiry into the same and sought a reply from the department on the waiver/relaxation given to the licensees. The EOW has also collected DVRs of a meeting held by the excise department officials on the intervening night of July 11-12 till 5 am,” sources said.

The changes in policy that are being questioned by the LG:

1. The excise department decided to refund EMD amounting to Rs 30 crore to the L-1 bidder of license of Airport Zone which failed to obtain NOC from the Airport Authorities. As per the rules, the bidder must complete all formalities for grant of license failing which all deposits made by him shall stand forfeited to the government. But, the government still issued the refund, sources said.

2. The Excise Department, vide order dated 08.11.2021, without approval of the competent authority revised the formula of calculation of rates of foreign liquor and removed the levy of import pass fee @Rs 50 per case on beer. This made foreign liquor as well as beer cheaper for retail (L7Z) licenses at the cost of loss of revenue to the state exchequer. Clearly, extension of such benefit after the tender has been awarded, amounts to extending undue favour to licensees, the sources added.

3. The Excise Department convoluted the relaxed provisions of the tender document to provide undue financial favours to the L7Z licensees, when it should have actually taken coercive action against them for default in payment of license fees, interest and penalty for non-genuine reasons.

4. The government, in total disregard of every other segment of Delhi’s business and economy, singularly favoured the alcohol merchants by allowing waiver amounting to Rs 144.36 crore on tendered license fee on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was done despite the fact that no specific provision for compensation in the form of reduction in tendered license fee was available in the tender document and resulted in blatant undue benefit to the licensee.

5. The government floated a tender incorporating a condition of setting up a minimum of two liquor vends in each ward without undertaking any exercise/due diligence to ascertain the viability of the move. Subsequently, as per design aimed at providing windfall post-tender gains to the existing licensees, the excise department allowed them to open additional vends in conforming areas in lieu of non-conforming wards without taking approval of the competent authority.

6. While the entire nation and the media follow the code of not promoting alcohol and its consumption and any such attempts are punishable, the Kejriwal government did not take any penal action in accordance with Section 41 of the Delhi Excise Act 2009, against their pet licensees, who were brazenly promoting liquor through social media/banners/hoardings, etc. in full knowledge of the excise department. Such promotions were in total violation of Rule 26 and 27 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

7. Without any increase in the tendered license fee and with an obvious intent of extending financial benefits to the licensees, the operational period for L7Z licensees and L1 licensees was extended firstly from 01.04.2022 to 31.05.2022 and then from 01.06.2022 to 31.07.2022 without taking approval of the competent authority, i.e., the Cabinet and subsequently the Lt Governor.