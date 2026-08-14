Delhi LG approves 20% reservation for former Agniveers in fire operator posts, prison jobs

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved a 20% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in direct recruitment to the post of fire operator in the Delhi Fire Services and to posts of warder and matron in the Prison department.
“The decision has been taken under the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution, read with the relevant recruitment rules governing the post of Fire Operator in the Delhi Fire Services. It follows the Government of India’s policy for rehabilitation of ex-Agniveers, communicated through a letter dated March 25, 2026, from the Union Home Secretary,” the Home department said in a notification issued on Thursday.
According to the order, former Agniveers applying for the posts will be eligible for three years’ age relaxation over and above the prescribed upper age limit under the recruitment rules. “Candidates from the first batch of the Agniveer scheme may be granted a higher relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit,” it said.
The order also stated that relaxation in the physical efficiency test for former Agniveers will be decided by the department concerned. “In case of non-availability of suitable ex-Agniveers, the applicable guidelines of the Government of India on horizontal reservation will be followed,” the order stated, adding that the 20 per cent reservation will be available to all ex-Agniveers on the lines of other horizontal reservation categories.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, had earlier this month said in Parliament that under the Agnipath scheme, 75% of the total Agniveers belonging to the first batch is expected to complete their four years of engagement in the armed forces. “The government has made provision for reservation of 50% vacancies for the post of Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) & Assam Rifles [for ex-Agniveers]. As of now, the first batch of Agniveers have not yet completed their term of engagement,” he said.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More