Delhi LG approves 20% reservation for former Agniveers in fire operator posts, prison jobs

“Candidates from the first batch of the Agniveer scheme may be granted a higher relaxation of five years beyond the prescribed upper age limit,” it said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved a 20% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in direct recruitment to the post of fire operator in the Delhi Fire Services and to posts of warder and matron in the Prison department.

“The decision has been taken under the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution, read with the relevant recruitment rules governing the post of Fire Operator in the Delhi Fire Services. It follows the Government of India’s policy for rehabilitation of ex-Agniveers, communicated through a letter dated March 25, 2026, from the Union Home Secretary,” the Home department said in a notification issued on Thursday.