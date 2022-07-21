scorecardresearch
Delhi LG advises Arvind Kejriwal to not attend Singapore event, Sisodia says CM will apply for political clearance at MEA

The LG has rejected Kejriwal's travel proposal since "it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it," official sources said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Thursday said Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has “advised the CM not to attend the event as it does not cover subjects under the ambit of GNCTD.”

Stating that the chief minister has not agreed with the advice of the LG, Sisodia said the AAP government will now directly approach the Ministry of External Affairs to seek political clearance for Arvind Kejriwal’s Singapore visit.

Also Read |Singapore trip in limbo, CM reminds Modi of the time US denied him visa

The LG has rejected Kejriwal’s travel proposal since “it is a conference of mayors and won’t be befitting for a chief minister to attend it,” news agency PTI said quoting official sources.

More from Delhi

According to Delhi government officials, the file seeking permission for Kejriwal’s travel to Singapore to attend the summit was sent to LG V K Saxena on June 7 but it was yet to be cleared. The summit will be held on August 3-4.

