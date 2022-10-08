Delhi L-G accuses Kejriwal of running from constitutional duties, he calls it another ‘fuss’

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Saturday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the government “which runs on the support of ads and bhashans (debates) seems to be alienating from original work.” Responding with a jibe, the CM took to Twitter to say he had received another “love letter” from the L-G, and that the “BJP is hell bent on destroying the lives of the people of Delhi”.

In his most recent letter, the L-G wrote, “I regret that you and your leaders besides crossing all the limits of dignity, are running away from the responsibility of constitutional duties and governance. Your government which runs on the support of ads and bhashans (debates) seems to be alienating from orginal work. When I raised this matter, you and your leaders, instead of providing answers, made the public fool and imposed baseless allegations and personally attacks on me.”

Hitting back, the Delhi CM tweeted, “BJP is hell bent on destroying the lives of the people of Delhi. Every day, these people make a fuss about something or the other. I assure all Delhiites, don’t worry as your son is alive. I will not let anyone harm you.”