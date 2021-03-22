Delhi govt lowers minimum age for liquor consumption to 21 years

Sisodia also said that the main emphasis of the new policy will be on stopping evasion of tax and duties.(Representational Image)

The Delhi government Monday approved a new excise policy lowering the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years. Earlier, the legal drinking age in Delhi was 25.

While announcing the decision, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there will be no government liquor stores in the city and that no new liquor shops will be opened in the capital.

Legal age for liquor consumption in Delhi will be the same as it is in Uttar Pradesh, says @msisodia. Clarifies that age is 21 years in UP. @IndianExpress — Mallica Joshi (@mallicajoshi) March 22, 2021

Sisodia also said that the main emphasis of the new policy will be on stopping evasion of tax and duties. “Revenue is expected to grow by 20 per cent,” he announced during a press briefing.

The decision comes after a government committee had suggested making 21 the permitted age for drinking and reducing the number of dry days to three in a year. Sisodia had formed the committee under the chairmanship of the excise commissioner in September.



Liquor is among the largest sources of revenue in Delhi, with the local administration earning around Rs 5,400 crore from its sale in 2019-20.

The panel had also recommended bringing a new policy for issuing retail licenses to departmental stores for selling beer, wine and other “soft liquor categories”, and promoting ease of business for hotels, clubs and restaurants through reforms in the hospitality sector policies.