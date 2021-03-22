scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 22, 2021
Latest news

Delhi govt lowers minimum age for liquor consumption to 21 years

While announcing the decision, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that there will be no government liquor stores in the city and that no new liquor shops will be opened in the capital.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 22, 2021 5:25:06 pm
mumbai restaurants liquor shortage, mumbai bars liquor stopped, liquor traders stop supply mumbai, liquor excise duty mumbai, mumbai city newsSisodia also said that the main emphasis of the new policy will be on stopping evasion of tax and duties.(Representational Image)

The Delhi government Monday approved a new excise policy lowering the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years. Earlier, the legal drinking age in Delhi was 25.

While announcing the decision, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that there will be no government liquor stores in the city and that no new liquor shops will be opened in the capital.

Sisodia also said that the main emphasis of the new policy will be on stopping evasion of tax and duties. “Revenue is expected to grow by 20 per cent,” he announced during a press briefing.

The decision comes after a government committee had suggested making 21 the permitted age for drinking and reducing the number of dry days to three in a year. Sisodia had formed the committee under the chairmanship of the excise commissioner in September.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png


Liquor is among the largest sources of revenue in Delhi, with the local administration earning around Rs 5,400 crore from its sale in 2019-20.

The panel had also recommended bringing a new policy for issuing retail licenses to departmental stores for selling beer, wine and other “soft liquor categories”, and promoting ease of business for hotels, clubs and restaurants through reforms in the hospitality sector policies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement