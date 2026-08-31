Delhi removes 2.16 metric tonnes of legacy waste, reclaims 100 acres of land: CM Rekha Gupta

The Delhi government on Sunday said that over 100 acres of land have been reclaimed at the Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfills after 2.16 crore metric tonnes of waste have been removed.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that so far, around 70 lakh metric tonnes of waste has been processed at Okhla, leading to the reclamation of 35 acres of land. She said that at Bhalswa, the quantity of waste processed is around 102 lakh metric tonnes and 45 acres of land has been reclaimed. The numbers at Ghazipur stand at around 44 lakh metric tonnes of waste and 20 acres of land reclaimed.

This comes in the backdrop of civic authorities in Delhi setting up a timeline to clear legacy waste piled up over decades at landfills in the Capital. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has set a goal of clearing the Okhla and Bhalswa landfills by December this year, and the Ghazipur landfill – the largest in the city – by December next year.