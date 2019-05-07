Delhi: Leaving Saket court, man shot dead by two bike-borne assailants

Two bike-borne assailants killed a 30-year-old man, who was an accused in an attempt to murder case, outside Saket court complex Monday afternoon when he was returning after a hearing. After the incident, police found CCTV footage that shows two men on a motorcycle, wearing helmets, opening fire at him. He jumps into a drain but is hit by two bullets.

Advertising

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said the victim, identified as Prince, had come to attend the hearing in an attempt to murder case, which he was accused of in 2015. He was arrested and later released on bail.

“The incident took place around 3 pm when he was on his way to a mall in Saket along with five of his friends after attending a court hearing. He was standing with his friend near a scooter and waiting for others. That’s when two assailants came on a bike and opened fire. The victim’s friend managed to escape,” the DCP said.

“He was taken to the hospital by his friends in an autorickshaw, where he later succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway,” the DCP said, adding that Prince had a police record at the Malviya Nagar police station.

During investigation, police found that the victim had an ongoing enmity with another known criminal.