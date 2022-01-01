Soon on an LCD screen near you: Info on Covid cases, AAP government’s policies

The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 475.8 crore for the installation of 600 LED display screens across the city for displaying information on Covid cases, importance of following protocol, pollution data, graphic films, social messages, policies of the AAP government and other details of public interest.

The project was approved in a recent expenditure finance committee (EFC) meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, held last week.

These screens will be installed at prominent locations on the Public Works Department (PWD) roads having right of way (ROW) of 80 feet or above, road intersections, T-points of roads with ROW of 80 feet or more, entry/exit points of Metro stations with a heavy footfall.

A senior PWD official said roads having ROW of 200 ft, 150 ft, 100 ft and roads with considerable traffic volume and heavy footfall will be prioritised.

Apart from Covid case data, these screens will also display information such as hospitals, centres, and dispensaries allotted for Covid treatment with details on the number of beds available, oxygen, ventilators and others.

The installation will be conducted in phases and the 600 screens are expected to be installed by the end of 2022.

Screens will be fixed on four models — portrait screen on unipole; landscape screen with a single display; tri side display; and cluster monitor in a rectangular shape.

A command control centre (CCC) will also be set up with various combinations (individually, cluster or all at a time) of LED screen wise/location wise to display the information, graphics and films. The centre will monitor the display round the clock.

The data for the display will be received in the central control room and after processing, it will be displayed with the help of GSM Network and cloud services, said officials.

Currently, the PWD has completed the process of consultancy services and area survey, identifications of locations, size of LED and camera, pole designing, foundations and others.

The department will float the tender soon for installation work.

Pre-construction work is expected to take three months and construction work about nine months. The agency which will be allotted the work will also take the maintenance responsibility for seven years, said officials.

Further, it will be the first time in the city that LED screens in large numbers are being installed for relaying public information. At present, LED screens are installed at locations including ITO, AIIMS, Safdurjung Hospital that display information on air quality and pollution levels.