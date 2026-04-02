How Delhi cops caught a man who staged Rs 10 lakh robbery against his father

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Driven by a desire for a luxurious lifestyle, a 21-year-old man allegedly conspired to rob his own father of Rs 10 lakh in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, with police arresting him and his two associates within 24 hours of the crime.
According to police, the accused identified as Tavleen alias Rehat (21), Mohit Kumar Tiwari (22), and Pankaj (22) hatched the conspiracy at Tavleen’s home. The trio allegedly executed the robbery in a manner that would deflect suspicion, as Tavleen was the victim’s son.
Police said the incident took place on March 31, when a PCR call was received regarding a robbery in Laxmi Nagar. Two masked assailants reportedly fired two rounds before fleeing with Rs 10 lakh. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Laxmi Nagar police station, and an investigation was launched immediately, said police.
Police said that within 24 hours, a dedicated team cracked the case using CCTV footage analysis, technical surveillance, and local intelligence inputs. Over 200 CCTV cameras were scanned to trace the movement of the accused.
Police said Tavleen was first apprehended from Mukherjee Nagar while allegedly attempting to flee. Further investigation revealed that the other two accused had boarded a private bus from Anand Vihar and were heading towards Bihar. Acting on real-time inputs, police said they intercepted the bus at Lucknow Toll Plaza and arrested Mohit and Pankaj.
Police said during questioning, Mohit allegedly admitted that he had procured a pistol from Munger in Bihar for Rs 45,000, which was used in the crime. Police said Tavleen was driving the scooter during the incident, while Mohit fired the shots. Pankaj was involved in planning and execution of the robbery.
Police have recovered the robbed cash and the scooter used in the crime. Efforts are underway to recover the weapon of offence and trace the source of the firearm.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said, “The case was solved within 24 hours through a combination of technical surveillance, CCTV analysis, and coordinated fieldwork. The involvement of the complainant’s own son highlights the evolving nature of such crimes. All accused have been apprehended and the robbed amount has been recovered. Further investigation is in progress.”
Police added that none of the accused have any prior criminal record.
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