How Delhi cops caught a man who staged Rs 10 lakh robbery against his father

Police said the incident took place on March 31, when a PCR call was received regarding a robbery in Laxmi Nagar. (File photo)

Driven by a desire for a luxurious lifestyle, a 21-year-old man allegedly conspired to rob his own father of Rs 10 lakh in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, with police arresting him and his two associates within 24 hours of the crime.

According to police, the accused identified as Tavleen alias Rehat (21), Mohit Kumar Tiwari (22), and Pankaj (22) hatched the conspiracy at Tavleen’s home. The trio allegedly executed the robbery in a manner that would deflect suspicion, as Tavleen was the victim’s son.

Police said the incident took place on March 31, when a PCR call was received regarding a robbery in Laxmi Nagar. Two masked assailants reportedly fired two rounds before fleeing with Rs 10 lakh. An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Laxmi Nagar police station, and an investigation was launched immediately, said police.