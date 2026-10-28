Lawyers call off indefinite strike as ACP who ‘displayed gun’ transferred

An indefinite strike by lawyers of district courts in Delhi, who were demanding action against an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for allegedly displayed his revolver to advocates and other “erring” officers, was on Wednesday called off after action was taken against two officers, a circular by the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi stated.
ACP Manasvi Vashisht and Inspector Arun Kumar have been transferred.
The lawyers alleged that ACP Vashisht had displayed his revolver to advocates seeking action on the assault on a colleague.
“The Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi is pleased to inform all members that, pursuant to the mutual understanding reached in the meeting held on 28 October 2026 among representatives of Delhi Police, representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi, and the Presidents and Secretaries of the various Bar Associations, the Delhi Police Headquarters has issued transfer/posting orders dated 28 October 2026 in respect of the following police officers: 1. Manasvi Vashistha, ACP transferred from SDPO, Gandhi Nagar (Shahdara) to SPUWAC, 2. Inspector Arun Kumar, SHO, Police Station Shahdara transferred to Security, Delhi Police,” the circular read.
“In view of the issuance of the aforesaid transfer/posting orders and the progress made pursuant to the understanding reached during the meeting, the Coordination Committee has resolved to call off the ongoing indefinite abstention from judicial work with immediate effect,” it added.
The Committee had announced the strike through a circular issued on Monday. Following a meeting on Tuesday, it resolved that the “abstention from judicial work shall continue indefinitely” until its demands were met.
“The matter originated from an FIR at Shahdara police station, concerning an incident in which Advocate Lalit Bansal sustained a serious head injury following an assault. Advocate Amulya Ratan is the complainant in the said matter… The seriousness of the injury called for a prompt, effective and impartial response from the police authorities, in accordance with law,” a circular issued on Tuesday stated.
“On the evening of October 23, several advocates visited the Shahdara police station… to seek appropriate legal action against the persons concerned… The ACP and the SHO of Police Station Shahdara are stated to have assured the advocates that the persons named in the case would be arrested… On October 24, the advocates came to know that the persons concerned had not been arrested and had reportedly been released,” it read.
“When advocates approached the police station to express their concern regarding the handling of the matter… an incident involving ACP Manasvi Vashishta occurred. According to the account placed before the Committee, the ACP displayed his revolver and threatened and intimidated the advocates present. The Committee considers the circumstances surrounding this incident to be of utmost seriousness,” Monday’s circular stated.