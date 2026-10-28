Lawyers call off indefinite strike as ACP who ‘displayed gun’ transferred

An indefinite strike by lawyers of district courts in Delhi, who were demanding action against an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for allegedly displayed his revolver to advocates and other “erring” officers, was on Wednesday called off after action was taken against two officers, a circular by the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi stated.

ACP Manasvi Vashisht and Inspector Arun Kumar have been transferred.

The lawyers alleged that ACP Vashisht had displayed his revolver to advocates seeking action on the assault on a colleague.

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“The Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi is pleased to inform all members that, pursuant to the mutual understanding reached in the meeting held on 28 October 2026 among representatives of Delhi Police, representatives of the Bar Council of Delhi, and the Presidents and Secretaries of the various Bar Associations, the Delhi Police Headquarters has issued transfer/posting orders dated 28 October 2026 in respect of the following police officers: 1. Manasvi Vashistha, ACP transferred from SDPO, Gandhi Nagar (Shahdara) to SPUWAC, 2. Inspector Arun Kumar, SHO, Police Station Shahdara transferred to Security, Delhi Police,” the circular read.