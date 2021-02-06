scorecardresearch
Friday, February 05, 2021
Delhi Lawyers offer free legal aid

“Around 200 lawyers have come,” said Sandeep Sharma Sweety (55), president of the Sonepat district bar association. He added that 15 lawyers would visit the site from Sonepat daily.

Written by Ananya Tiwari | New Delhi | February 6, 2021 2:04:37 am
Virender Singh (49), an advocate and a member of the bar association, said they are helping many farmers named in FIRs. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Members of the bar associations of Punjab and Haryana staged a demonstration at the Singhu border protest site Friday in support of farmers, saying they would offer free legal aid to them.

Virender Singh (49), an advocate and a member of the bar association, said they are helping many farmers named in FIRs.

Many from Punjab’s Malerkotla also joined, saying protesters from the poorer sections are most in need of help.

