Delhi Lawyers offer free legal aid

Members of the bar associations of Punjab and Haryana staged a demonstration at the Singhu border protest site Friday in support of farmers, saying they would offer free legal aid to them.

“Around 200 lawyers have come,” said Sandeep Sharma Sweety (55), president of the Sonepat district bar association. He added that 15 lawyers would visit the site from Sonepat daily.

Virender Singh (49), an advocate and a member of the bar association, said they are helping many farmers named in FIRs.

Many from Punjab’s Malerkotla also joined, saying protesters from the poorer sections are most in need of help.