Delhi lawyers’ chamber crisis: Why 1.7 lakh advocates fight for 8,000 offices

On Monday, Bulandshahr’s District and Sessions court complex turned into the site of a violent clash. Two lawyers sustained gunshot wounds to their legs after a dispute over chamber allotment escalated into gunfire. The duo was arrested shortly after the incident.

The dispute may seem unusual but at its core is a problem of space within the legal fraternity — lack of an exclusive workplace.

Across Delhi’s district courts, thousands of young lawyers — many of them first-generation entrants without family networks — are competing for a tiny pool of chambers that often remain locked within legal families for decades.

With clients equating chambers with credibility, many junior advocates said the absence of office space keeps them trapped on the margins of the profession, forcing them to conduct meetings in noisy corridors or crowded court canteens. One lawyer has even taken the fight for a chamber to court.