Delhi: Late by 15 mins, Sushil Ansal made to sit in courtroom for 4 hours

Real estate baron Sushil Ansal, against whom a Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) for skipping a hearing related to the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case, was Thursday made to sit inside the courtroom for four hours after he was late by 15 minutes.

On March 26, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat had issued NBWs against Sushil and his brother Gopal Ansal, owners of Uphaar cinema, asking them to appear on Thursday.

While Gopal was on time, Sushil arrived 15 minutes late. Irked by his conduct, the judge refused to cancel their NBWs and ordered that Sushil sit in court for four hours. “Despite the NBW, you have not bothered to come on time,” the judge observed, and fixed the matter for hearing on March 30.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor stated: “Sushil Ansal is enjoying some special status. Despite the NBW, he has not come on time.”

The court had issued NBWs against the duo for non-appearance in a case related to alleged document tampering during the Uphaar trial.