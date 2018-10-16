Delhi: Last week, 180 dengue cases in city

. According to data, the remaining 106 cases are yet to be untraced. (Representational Image) . According to data, the remaining 106 cases are yet to be untraced. (Representational Image)

The capital recorded a total of 180 dengue cases in the week ending on October 13, taking the total number of recorded cases in the city this year to 830, data provided by the three municipal bodies have revealed. This is 11 cases more than the cases recorded last week.

The total number of cases, however, is far lower than those recorded last year. In 2017, the total number of cases recorded till October 13 was 2,564.

In the past week, the highest number of cases were recorded under the South Corporation at 24, while 19 cases were reported from the East, and 10 from the North. Six cases were reported from the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council and 15 from Delhi Cantonment. According to data, the remaining 106 cases are yet to be untraced.

Eight cases of chikungunya were reported in the past week, taking this year’s total to 97. About 38 malaria cases were recorded in the past week, taking the total number of recorded cases this year to 385.

