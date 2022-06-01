Delhi: Last date for EWS admissions in private schools extended

The last date for admissions for economically weaker section/disadvantaged groups (EWS/DG) students in private schools has been extended to June 14. This extension comes after complaints from parents that schools were denying admission to children who have been allocated to them through the centralised draw of lots process.

This is the first draw of lots for admission to entry-level seats for the academic year 2022-223 and the process began on March 29. The new academic year already began in April.

As a large number of seats under EWS/DG and CWSN (children with special needs) categories remained vacant even after December 31, 2021, applications and a computerised draw of lots for the 2021-2022 academic year took place as late as March this year.

According to the provisions of the Right to Education Act, admissions to 25 per cent of seats at entry-level classes at private schools are reserved for students in the EWS/DG and CWSN categories. Twenty-two per cent of the seats are reserved for EWS/DG admissions and 3 per cent for CWSN admissions.

EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh and DG refers to SC/ST/OBC non-creamy layer/orphan and transgender and children living with or affected by HIV. These admissions are for entry-level classes in private schools in the city—nursery, KG or class I.