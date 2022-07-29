Delhi govt’s lane driving pilot project cuts travel time, improves bus speed

The Delhi government’s pilot project on lane driving and new road markings has led to an increase of 17%-23% in bus speed and a reduction in travel time.

The pilot project was implemented by the government, in collaboration with IIT-Delhi, on a 4.5-km road stretch between Raja Garden and Britannia Chowk. As part of the project, bus lanes were properly demarcated and lane driving was also enforced. “This led to an increase in bus commute speed by 17%–23% and a reduction in travel time after the new marking was applied to the full run. Cases of lane infringement while driving also decreased by 54%,” a statement issued by the Delhi government said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot held a review meeting with the officials to discuss the outcome of the pilot phase.

Sisodia said that based on experiences gained from the pilot project, the government will ensure lane driving and road marking on all roads of Delhi.

The Delhi Transport Department started a drive to ensure lane driving, especially for the bus lane a few months ago. Vehicles obstructing the lane were challaned and buses not sticking to their lanes were also penalised. The government statement said that it was also ensuring that all the encroachments from the bus lane are removed.